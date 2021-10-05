Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:51 Galli indagato: "Sono tranquillo" - Video

22:20 Calcio in testa all'arbitro, giocatore arrestato per tentato omicidio - Video

22:16 Covid, Capua: "Virus trova semafori rossi"

21:52 La Milano Wine Week 2021 entra nel vivo

21:38 Galli indagato: "Diventare personaggio pubblico ha pochi pro..."

21:34 Nobel Parisi, Bassetti: "Complimenti ma su dati Covid avevo ragione io"

20:50 Feltri: "Pagherò la multa, se gradisce a Raggi anche bottiglia di champagne"

20:39 Riapertura discoteche, ok Cts ma con un terzo di capienza al chiuso

20:02 Governo, per Letta strappo Lega gravissimo: "Noi avanti con Draghi"

19:32 Multa a Feltri per 'Patata bollente', Raggi: "Monito su sessismo"

19:20 Crolla un muro a Calenzano, morta una donna

19:07 Salvini: "Governo aveva fiducia per non aumentare tasse" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

'Keep your promises' - COP26 climate call from 1.8 million Fairtrade farmers to world leaders

06 ottobre 2021 | 00.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Consumers invited to show solidarity with farmers by signing a petition urging governments to act NOW

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An open letter sent on behalf of 1.8 million Fairtrade producers worldwide, ahead of COP26, urges world leaders to keep their promise to provide $100 billion in annual finance to low-income nations disproportionately hit by the climate crisis.

The letter criticizes rich nations most responsible for climate change for not honoring their pledges to cut their emissions and adequately support farmers suffering the worst effects of climate breakdown.

Signed by representatives of Fairtrade producer networks in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, the letter warns governments that their lack of action is threatening farmers' livelihoods and global food supplies.

Titled 'Be fair with your climate promise,' it says:  "We grow the food eaten by people all around the world... But our ability to do so has been badly damaged by the reckless harm done to our environment from years of broken promises concerning the climate crisis.

"You promised to cut the emissions that drive extreme weather, which dry up our fields one day and flood them the next. But emissions are increasing dangerously, while your ambition remains too low. You promised to provide climate finance, to help us keep growing food despite the changing weather. But next to nothing is reaching us."

Eighty percent of the world's food comes from 500 million family farms. Farmers in climate-vulnerable countries are already using their expertise to deliver climate solutions, but it is not enough: financial support is critical, they say.

The letter also urges governments to strengthen business rules on environmental protection and to promote fair, low-carbon trade deals.

A delegation of Fairtrade farmers will attend the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this November to deliver the letter in person.

Fairtrade is mobilizing ethical shoppers to support the farmers' call for action by signing a global petition, available on its digital campaign hub.

Fairtrade's Be Fair With Your Climate Promise campaign is a critical call for action at a time when systemic change in trade is not happening quickly enough.

About Fairtrade

Fairtrade is committed to fighting the climate crisis, through its programs, training and Standards, which encourage producers to protect the environment. Visit www.fairtrade.net

Media Contact: fairtradeamerica@schroderhaus.com 224-545-7699 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1637607/Coffee_farmers_in_Kenya_have_benefitted_from_Fairtrade_s_Climate_Academy__Credit___Fairtrade_Netherl.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN21644B en US Ambiente Altro Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Ambiente world leaders farmers farmer call
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Via libera a delega fiscale in Cdm senza Lega
News to go
Concorsi truccati a Università, indagato virologo Galli
Draghi: "Cdm senza Lega? Spiegherà Salvini" - Video
Salvini: "Governo aveva fiducia per non aumentare tasse" - Video
News to go
A Giorgio Parisi il Nobel per la Fisica
News to go
Bancarotta e autoriciclaggio, 9 misure cautelari a Napoli
News to go
Acqua, in Italia 26% popolazione esposta a forte stress idrico
News to go
Elezioni 2021, a Morterone sindaco eletto con 12 voti
News to go
Roma, incendio in deposito Atac: distrutti 30 bus
News to go
Nel mondo un adolescente su 7 convive con un disturbo mentale
News to go
Facebook, WhatsApp e Instagram di nuovo on line dopo il 'mega' down
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza