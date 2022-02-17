Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Febbraio 2022
14:23
comunicato stampa

Latest Centric PLMTM Release Delivers Powerful Tools to Food & Beverage Companies to Combat Challenging Market Conditions

17 febbraio 2022 | 12.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Centric Software® launches market-driven innovations in Centric 8 PLM v7.4 to drive agility, use resources efficiently and shorten product development timelines

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software is proud to announce that the latest release of its flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, Centric 8 PLM version 7.4, is now available. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell consumer products including food and beverage to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

 

 

The effects of the pandemic continue to shake visibility and efficiency on many levels. Supply chain disruption is wreaking havoc on raw material costs and availability, causing delays in the best-laid go-to-market plans. Brands, retailers and producers are seeking ways to react to circumstances beyond their control with agility, to save time by automating where possible and to minimize the impact of delays by streamlining planning and product development. In uncertain times, informed decision-making and quick execution are key to both meeting sales objectives and staying close to consumers.

Centric PLM users save time by streamlining the process of creating complex food Bills of Material (BOMs) to shorten product development timelines. Sophisticated recipe functions cut manual errors and automate complex calculations such as moisture loss, allergens, nutrient amounts, batch sizes and more. Also automated is the creation of ingredient listings, Nutrition Fact panels and allergen call-outs. Food package labeling is tied directly to the product information for each SKU so all elements of a finished product are digitally bound together.

"7.4 will allow us to easily meet traceability requirements and have one source of the truth for our plants and co-manufacturers as well as internally. It removes the doubt as to whether you have the latest information and overall will save us time." says Jess Kolko, Registered Dietitian and Director of Quality at Wicked Kitchen.

Food Safety Director of Guangzhou Restaurant Group's Food Safety Office, Feng Deyue says, "Brand reputation is often undermined when the basics are not done right, such as a complicated process, redundant communication and data errors. With Centric PLM, we can lay a solid data foundation for our products and better support brand building." Read the full press release here

Learn more about Centric's latest release for Food and Beverage producers, brands and retailers.

Request a Demo

Media Contacts: Kristen Salaun-Batby, ksalaun-batby@centricsoftware.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1748971/Centric_Software.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770629/Centric_Software_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
ICT ICT Alimentazione Alimentazione Turismo Altro Economia_E_Finanza beverage Companies PLMTM release Delivers Powerful Tools drive agility food
