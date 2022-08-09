Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 20:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:18 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 9 agosto

20:45 M5S, il 'non ci sto' di Di Battista: "Grillo padre padrone"

20:36 Maltempo in Campania: allagamenti, fango e auto spazzate via - Video

20:09 Atp Montreal 2022, Berrettini ko al primo turno

19:09 Nuovo virus identificato in Cina: sintomi, cos'è e come si trasmette

18:25 Crimea, diverse esplosioni in aerodromo: un morto

18:20 Elezioni 2022, ancora in stand by intesa Renzi-Calenda

18:00 Cina, veterinaria Caramelli: "Nuovo virus Langya va sorvegliato molto bene"

17:57 Elezioni 2022, Berlusconi: "Apprendistato a 1000 euro"

17:42 Elezioni, Scognamiglio: "Terzo polo? Con accordo Calenda-Renzi potrebbe superare la prova"

17:34 Covid oggi Basilicata, 382 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 9 agosto

17:29 Covid oggi Lombardia, 5.474 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 9 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Launched to immediate global acclaim via Livestream: Absen's pioneering KLCOB Micro LED product series

09 agosto 2022 | 19.09
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on August 4, 2022, Absen launched its latest breakthrough product series, Micro LED KLCOB, in a livestream event viewed by over 300 stakeholders across the world. The event, hosted by Absen's European Brand and Marketing Director, Jessica Golding, gave Ruben Rengel, Absen's Vice President for Global Business Development, the platform to deliver his insights into the future of LED, before Darren Banks, Absen's Industry Development Director of Corporate, guided viewers through the breakthrough details of Absen's latest product series: the KLCOB.

The New Era of Micro LED

Jessica Golding explained that advancements in LED technology over recent years and the acceleration in 5G + 8K technology, have ushered in the Era of Micro LED, once considered the future of displays. Actively developing IMD and COB technologies since 2016, Absen's depth of knowledge honed through two generations of Micro LED products launched to global success by 2021, paves the way for the groundbreaking KLCOB series.

New trends in display

Presenting insights into the future trend of Micro LED display products, Ruben Rengel predicted accelerated replacement of traditional technology, as well as a 34.2% compound growth rate in market size over the next four years. Absen anticipates an expansion in channels of distribution by 2023 due to COB/MIP dual line technology, large-scale all-in-one screen sizes and pixel pitch reduction to 0.5mm.

To Absen's value added partners who play a vital role in Absen's go to market strategy, Ruben promised, "As the global leading LED product and service provider, we have spared no effort in product innovation."

The product Launch

Darren Banks, Absen's Industry Development Director of Corporate, took up the mantle to deliver the detail of the product innovation with the product launch itself.

A New Era of Image Quality

The key to Absen's new KLCOB display, which combines extraordinary deep blacks with brilliant image, strong against impact – as well dust and moisture resistant – and maintaining cool for longer viewing periods, is Absen's flip chip technology.

The technology offers lower power consumption at the same brightness, high contrast and high brightness uninterrupted by shadows or other obstacles, for a display with triple contrast and a screen four times stronger than traditional LED, 40% more power efficient with reliability doubled. A screen radiant and robust for business settings such as conference room, lobby, TV studio and beyond.

KLCOB's black surface coating brings amazing black consistency improving the visual performance to an unprecedented level for greater viewer immersion but without the glare and reflection. The non-glare surface light source brings a softer and more uniform light to relieve the eye fatigue experienced when watching the screen for a long time.

Absen's image optimization enhances visuals

The KLCOB integrates multiple Absen image optimization technologies for realistic and incredible images enhanced in clarity and visibility: HDR 10, stunning 15000:1 contrast with 600Nits maximum brightness, 1.07 billion colours and cinema level color gamut at DCI-P3. An ultra-high refresh rate of 120Hz and 22-bit greyscale transitions, combine with 3840Hz operation for perfect low moiré in-camera performance suitable for TV studios and lecture halls.

Super strong and stays cool for breathtaking immersion

Full flip chip COB technology and Absen's HBB common cathode technologies keep the KLCOB cool for stunning visuals without the heat. The investment into the strength of KLCOB assures a collision and oxidization proof panel whilst supporting its breathtaking proportions. The KLCOB Ultra High Definition screen is available at a staggering size of 433". The cabinet adopts a 16:9 display ratio which can be easily spliced into 2K, 4K or 8K screens for a truly immersive viewing experience.

Absen Green

Yet this mighty display treads lightly through the world, easy on our eyes in every sense and easy on the earth's resources. It's full energy saving potential is achieved through a combination of four technological innovations, which reduce energy consumption by forty percent compared to traditional screens under the same conditions. KLCOB practices the "Absen Green" concept.

"Absen will promote the innovation and development of the technology and products," concluded Jessica, "and together with global partners, accelerate the widespread application of Micro LED display."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875230/COB.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN40406 en US Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza pioneering KLCOB Micro LED product Absen's Industry Development Director of Corporate hosted by Absen's European Brand livestream event viewed
Vedi anche
News to go
Patente per la moto senza esami, la novità nel Dl Infrastrutture-bis
News to go
Caldo, impennata della mortalità: +21% in prima metà di luglio
News to go
Taiwan, iniziate le esercitazioni militari di Taipei
News to go
Nuovo virus identificato in Cina
News to go
Ucraina, diverse esplosioni in aerodromo Crimea
News to go
Gas, al via piano Ue
news to go
Elezioni 2022, Abi a partiti: "Pieno utilizzo risorse Pnrr obiettivo prioritario"
News to go
Milano, 12enne travolto e ucciso da auto mentre era in bici
News to go
In arrivo bonus per genitori separati o divorziati
News to go
Usa, Fbi nella villa di Trump
News to go
Addio a Olivia Newton-John, aveva 73 anni
News to go
Bologna, sequestrati lingotti d'oro per 400mila euro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza