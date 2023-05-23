Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Maggio 2023
Lear Adding Connection Systems Plant in Morocco

23 maggio 2023 | 08.01
Facility will open in Q3 2023, manufacture injection molded parts and engineered plastics

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced plans to open a Connection Systems plant in Morocco in the third quarter of 2023 that will manufacture injection molded parts and engineered plastics for automakers, suppliers and Lear's E-Systems and Seating business units.

Lear is repurposing a 5,300 square-meter facility in Tangier, from seat assembly to component production for its Connections Systems business. Seating employees have been transferred to other company facilities in Morocco, and the new Connection Systems operations will create approximately 150 new jobs and expand Lear's proven manufacturing footprint in Morocco. More than 19,000 team members are employed in the country by Lear across 17 sites.

"As one of the largest automotive employers in Morocco, Lear is proud to be opening a state-of-the-art facility in a country where we have been doing business since 2003," said Enrique Orta, Lear Global Vice President, Electrical Distribution Systems and Connection Systems. "This plant will create new jobs and boost our design and production capabilities in the region to continue to deliver products on time with the highest levels of quality, value and innovation to our customers."

The repurposed facility in Tangier further expands Lear's global vertical integration strategy, creating opportunities for new business and revenue growth.

About Lear Corporation  Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 37 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 186 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation

in Evidenza