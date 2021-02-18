Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 10:24
LogiNext, a global logistics tech company, partners with AmRest, one of the largest franchise operators of KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King and Starbucks on last mile deliveries

18 febbraio 2021 | 08.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogiNext, a global technology company on a mission to optimize and automate the world of B2B logistics and home deliveries today announced a partnership with AmRest Holdings, the leading European multi-brand franchise restaurant operator headquartered in Spain. This partnership involved rolling out the technology to hundreds of restaurants where AmRest has reported considerable efficiency gains in terms of digitizing delivery operations and meeting customer promise of fast delivery.

Global Logistics Tech company LogiNext partners with Amrest, Europe's leading multi-brand franchise restaurant operator

Through this partnership, AmRest gets access to LogiNext's Mile platform which has automated order capturing, scheduling, driver assignment and the end to end customer experience for  AmRest's 2000+ quick service and casual dining restaurants including brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King and Starbucks. For LogiNext, AmRest's massive presence in Europe will help thrust the region to No.2 in terms of revenues for LogiNext. Together, the partnership has positioned  AmRest head on against the food-tech giants like Uber Eats, Meituan, Grubhub and Deliveroo with Amrest's speedy and unique delivery experience.

"Using LogiNext's AI and ML algorithms for overall logistics automation, several Fortune 500 enterprises have completely automated both on-demand and scheduled delivery models. This partnership with AmRest is of paramount importance as it will usher in the next phase of customer experience in the quick service and casual dining domain," says Mradul Khandelwal, Vice President of Business Development at LogiNext.

"The LogiNext Mile platform has handled millions of orders last year for AmRest restaurants and the powerful route optimization and auto allocation algorithms have managed to bring significant improvement in terms of efficiency. Deploying this technology gives- better visibility for operation managers, reduced carbon footprint for a greener planet, safer and better experience for delivery associates and the end customer," says Dinesh Dixit, Vice President of Client Excellence at LogiNext.

"Amrest has been the largest independent chain restaurant operator in Eastern Europe. Now, this exciting partnership elevates our operational capabilities to an even higher level.  Based on the results  so far, we are fully convinced that LogiNext's technology will accelerate our further growth in the online and delivery segment across the globe," says Dingeman Heijboer, President New Business and Innovation at AmRest.

Media contact:admin@loginextsolutions.com+1 339 244 0380

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439784/LogiNext_AmRest_Partnership.jpg

