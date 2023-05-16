Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Maggio 2023
comunicato stampa

LTIMindtree Launches A Comprehensive Suite Of Assurance & Compliance Services Platform, Rely, For S/4HANA Programs In Collaboration With Tricentis

16 maggio 2023 | 15.35
LETTURA: 3 minuti

EDISON, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, in collaboration with Tricentis, a global leader in enterprise continuous testing and quality engineering, has launched its latest suite of automated testing tools for SAP S/4HANA.

Called 'Rely', the LTIMindtree platform for SAP's latest-generation enterprise resource planning software offering – S/4HANA – is a comprehensive suite of assurance and compliance services designed to streamline the execution of S/4HANA programs. The platform provides a built-in framework for innovative testing tools and methodologies, enabling enterprises to maximize their business optimization on S/4HANA.

Enterprises migrating to S/4HANA often face significant challenges, owing to the dependence on manual testing process and longer testing cycles. There is an urgent need to mitigate risks associated with delayed release and production defects, while reducing costs and increasing efficiency. LTIMindtree's 'Rely' aims to de-risk S/4HANA program by offering automation testing and ensuring that all critical business processes are thoroughly tested and validated. It eliminates delays in production releases and helps enterprises accelerate time-to-market, helping them meet the demands of customers.

"IT complexity and inefficient testing process prevent many enterprises from fully realizing the business benefits of their S/4HANA migration," said Vineet Moroney, Executive Vice President & Global Head - Enterprise Applications at LTIMindtree. "Our partnership with Tricentis and experience with S/4HANA solutions through Rely equip us with a powerful set of capabilities and expertise that can help customers navigate their business transformation with S/4HANA, compete more effectively in a challenging global business environment, and cater to the demand for environmentally responsible products."

"S/4HANA releases new functionalities frequently. Organizations following traditional testing methods stand to experience major challenges as they try to keep pace," said VJ Kumar, SVP and GM of Strategic Partnerships, Tricentis. "By partnering with LTIMindtree, we are pleased to help more organizations automate continuous testing so they can optimize their use of S/4HANA during and post migration."

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that's totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 2,500 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Accenture, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078148/LTIMindtree_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ltimindtree-launches-a-comprehensive-suite-of-assurance--compliance-services-platform-rely-for-s4hana-programs-in-collaboration-with-tricentis-301826017.html

in Evidenza