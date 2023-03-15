Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 10:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:38 Morto Pierluigi Concutelli, dopo Ordine Nuovo la scelta della lotta armata

09:17 Benzina, oggi prezzi in calo alla pompa

09:05 Russia a Usa: "Stop voli ostili vicino ai nostri confini"

08:52 Atp Indian Wells 2023, Sinner vola ai quarti di finale

08:41 Maltempo ha le ore contate, pioggia e vento ma weekend con il sole: previsioni meteo

08:21 Scuola, controlli Nas nelle mense in tutta Italia: una su tre irregolare

07:45 Caccia Gb e tedeschi intercettano velivolo russo su spazio aereo Estonia

07:15 Drone abbattuto, Russia: "Non vogliamo scontro con Usa"

23:37 Drone abbattuto, Orsini: "Crisi Usa-Russia? Per bombardiere americano"

23:14 Haaland, 5 gol in Champions come Messi (e Luiz Adriano): i numeri del 'mostro'

21:31 Napoli-Eintracht, stop tifosi tedeschi e Ceferin si arrabbia

21:18 Maradona jr lascia panchina Napoli United: "Giocatori senza cibo e soldi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Lumen Launches 400G Services Across Europe

15 marzo 2023 | 09.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Customer demand drives next-gen wavelength network investment in 2023

LONDON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) continues to invest in the strength of its network and help businesses to grow their digital platforms, with the build out of its 400 Gbps (400G) wavelength network across Europe. Wavelength services offer businesses the dedicated, secure connectivity they're demanding.

"We are continually innovating our network infrastructure solutions to support our customers' business growth," said Annette Murphy, President, Lumen EMEA and APAC. "In an era of digital acceleration, our next-generation wavelength network supports businesses' rapidly increasing high-bandwidth needs. This enhanced capacity helps customers scale quickly and securely, to enable a digital journey that can take them well into the future."

Key Facts

Grace HopperDunant

Why it Matters

The Lumen Network

Learn More

https://www.lumen.com/en-uk/networking/wavelengths.htmlmapannounced

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 400,000 route fibre miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

Follow us on our EMEA social networks:LinkedIn | Twitter 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032669/Lumen_Network_Europe.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387693/Lumen_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lumen-launches-400g-services-across-europe-301772402.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN41889 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza next gen wavelength network investment investment investimento lumen
Vedi anche
News to go
Disturbi alimentari, allarme degli esperti
News to go
Francia, caos rifiuti per sciopero netturbini a Parigi
News to go
Qatargate, rinviata all'11 aprile udienza estradizione Cozzolino
News to go
Mafia, maxi operazione Gdf Pescara: 11 misure cautelari
News to go
Ucraina, Biden e Sunak: "Sostegno continuo fino a vittoria di Kiev"
News to go
Case green, Pichetto su direttiva Ue: "Difenderemo interesse nazionale"
News to go
Champions League, le partite di oggi
News to go
Kenya, Mattarella: "Paese modello economico e politico"
News to go
Arrivati a Pozzallo i 17 migranti superstiti del naufragio al largo della Libia
News to go
Assegno maternità 2023, tutte le novità
News to go
Milano, stop registrazione figli coppie omogenitoriali
News to go
Europarlamentari ed economisti: "Tassiamo le grandi ricchezze"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza