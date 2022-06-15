Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 18:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:58 Variante Omicron, Ema valuta nuovo vaccino

18:55 Il documento del Papa: "Niente sesso prima del matrimonio"

18:54 Ucraina, Kiev: "Sventato attacco terroristico contro leadership"

18:45 Gas Russia, flussi in Italia: ultime news

18:17 Lavoro, l'archeologo: "Io licenziato per aver detto in tv che ci pagano 6 euro l'ora"

17:57 Da Saronno parte il nuovo corso di Penny Italia

17:52 Ryanair, nuovo sciopero 25 giugno: stop 24 ore piloti e assistenti di volo

17:51 Partita la 1000 Miglia 2022, 426 auto al via

17:40 Bce, cos'è lo scudo anti spread?

17:33 Assilea presenta GreenLease, progetto che punta all'autonomia energica delle Pmi

17:32 Assilea, Mescieri presenta il 'progetto dei progetti'

17:29 Covid oggi Lombardia, 4.672 contagi: bollettino 15 giugno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

MOBILEUM EXPLORES NEXT GENERATION NETWORKS AT WEMEET AMERICAS 2022

15 giugno 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Two-day conference convened experts and leaders in telecom from around the world to discuss the future of the industry and showcased transformative new solutions

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), the leading global provider of telecom analytics solutions, hosted its annual WeMeet Americas conference in Miami, Florida last week. Featuring Mobileum's clients and partners, speakers included top industry executives from Amazon Web Services, T-Mobile, Verizon, Dish and more. This year's conference was all about operating the next generation network.

"Mobileum's ecosystem of solutions is the glue of our connected future," said Ron Haberman, Chief Product Officer of Mobileum. "From seamless streaming, smart homes and autonomous driving to enhanced cybersecurity defenses, remote surgeries and fully automated factories, Mobileum's comprehensive suite of roaming, network, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring services are enabling a more connected world." At WeMeet Americas, Haberman's product strategy roadmap outlined the indispensable role the company plays in each part of the mobile network value chain, from the network operator to the end user.

At the conference, Mobileum demoed the new version of its Active Intelligence Platform™ (AIP). AIP integrates all the company's industry-leading solutions into one seamless platform, allowing providers to support their entire portfolio of digital business, connectivity and value-added services across functional domains. One of the largest network operators in the U.S. is already using this new version of AIP, and several other enterprises globally are currently leveraging its actionable real-time insights.

Other transformative solutions showcased at WeMeet Americas include:

Roamflow5G Edge AnalyticsGSMA eBusiness Network

With more than 1,000 customers across 180 countries, over 9 in 10 of the world's telecom operators are Mobileum customers. "Not only are we helping mobile network operators directly increase revenue, operational efficiency and customer experience," said Bernardo Lucas, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. "We're key partners in growing their enterprise business and strategically capitalizing on new business lines that are being unlocked through 5G adoption and IoT, helping lay the groundwork for the next generation of online users and machines."

150 participants from 20+ countries attended the conference, including representatives from 30 mobile network operators.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs.  Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Portugal, Singapore, and UK.

Learn more in https://www.mobileum.com/  and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431792/Mobileum_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza world terra Two day conference generation networks AT
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
New to go
Bonus 200 euro a colf e badanti, requisiti e pagamento
News to go
Mascherine al chiuso, prorogato obbligo: ecco dove
News to go
Milano, concorso in omicidio: arrestati in 24
News to go
Internet Explorer va in pensione
News to go
Gas Russia, Gazprom riduce forniture Italia
News to go
Elena Del Pozzo uccisa a coltellate, la confessione della madre
News to go
Germania-Italia, disfatta azzurra per 5-2
News to go
Roma tra le due guerre, omaggio a Italo Insolera nelle fotografie Istituto Luce
News to go
Carburanti, Unc: governo blocchi speculazioni
News to go
Marche, corruzione e appalti truccati: 8 arresti
News to go
Buoni pasto, stop il 15 giugno in bar e ristoranti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza