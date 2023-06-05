More Than 450 Companies Adopt Veeva Vault eTMF for Improved Trial Efficiency and Inspection Readiness

Companies modernizing TMF management to drive automation and speed

BARCELONA, Spain, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry advances clinical operations, adopting applications on a unified platform is a top priority to increase study efficiency and compliance. More than 450 biopharma companies—including 18 of the top 20 pharmas and 4 of the top 6 CROs—use Veeva Vault eTMF to automate trial processes and improve information exchange across stakeholders.

As regulatory and trial complexity grows, more companies are increasing transparency and inspection readiness with Vault eTMF. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is helping organizations address critical TMF challenges with innovations, including:

"We're excited to continue partnering with customers to advance TMF for more efficient, compliant clinical trials," said Jason Methia, vice president, Veeva Vault Clinical Operations strategy. "By delivering Veeva Vault eTMF innovations, we're tackling challenges that can significantly streamline study processes and move the industry forward."

Vault eTMF is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry's first cloud platform that unifies clinical data management and operations. Vault Clinical Suite includes Vault eTMF, Vault CTMS, Veeva Site Connect, Vault Payments, Vault Study Start-up, Vault Study Training, Vault EDC, Veeva CDB, Veeva RTSM, and Veeva ePRO.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

