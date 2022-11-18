Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:04 Covid oggi Lombardia, 42.044 contagi e 156 morti: l'ultimo bollettino

15:40 Più camper e aree di sosta, sostenere il turismo all'aria aperta

15:34 Covid oggi Italia, Iss: "Variante Cerberus di Omicron al 30,7%"

15:29 Covid oggi Italia, 208.346 contagi e 533 morti: bollettino ultima settimana

15:15 Iran, proteste nelle città: violente repressioni e diversi morti

14:55 Route du Rhum al giro di boa, Beccaria passa al secondo posto ed è primo tra gli italiani

14:47 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.253 contagi e 8 morti. A Roma 1.853 nuovi casi

14:36 Ue, candidatura Di Maio a inviato nel Golfo proposta da Roma

14:32 Migranti, Eliseo: "Da Italia brutto gesto, ma importante cooperare"

14:22 Migranti, Piantedosi: "L'Italia non ha lezioni da imparare da altri"

14:22 Arezzo, malore durante allenamento: muore calciatore 16enne

14:08 Qatar 2022, Aguero e il volo 'da incubo' verso i Mondiali - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

MultiBank Group Announces the Relocation of its Headquarters from Hong Kong to Dubai and Celebrates New Beginnings in the UAE with a Spectacular Evening Gala Dinner

18 novembre 2022 | 15.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leaders and VIPs of the trading community enjoyed a grand evening of entertainment and networking at the Annual Gala Dinner 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  

 

 

"MultiBank Group has been recently awarded additional licenses issued by two of the most respected regulators worldwide, the Securities and Commodities Authority of the United Arab Emirates ("SCA") and the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS"). The Board of Directors had a difficult choice between deciding whether to move to Singapore or Dubai as its new Headquarters. After lengthy deliberations, I am glad to say that they approved unanimously the move to Dubai in view of the positive and encouraging policy of the UAE Government in promoting Dubai as a global major financial centre.

We are very proud that MultiBank Group has moved to Dubai with an impeccable record with its global regulators, bringing the world's largest financial derivatives institution to consolidate its position in the UAE." 

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group was established in California, USA, in 2005. Boasting a daily trading volume of over US $12.1 billion, it provides services to an extensive client base of over 1,000,000 customers across 100 countries. MultiBank Group offers customers award-winning trading platforms, with up to 500:1 leverage on products including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices and Digital Assets. For more information about MultiBank Group, visit https://multibankfx.com.

Video - https://youtu.be/mPVOsaPpTVE

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951271/MGB_Gala_Dinner.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951277/MBG_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/multibank-group-announces-the-relocation-of-its-headquarters-from-hong-kong-to-dubai-and-celebrates-new-beginnings-in-the-uae-with-a-spectacular-evening-gala-dinner-301682797.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza networking at MultiBank Group Announces Beginnings in the UAE community
Vedi anche
News to go
Missile Corea Nord finisce in mare Hokkaido
News to go
Bollette, Arera proroga mercato tutelato per condomini
News to go
Roma, catturato in Spagna latitante Davide Pasquali
X Factor 2022, l'arrivo a sorpresa di Alessandro Cattelan - Video
X Factor 2022, 'Se$$o' è l'inedito di Beatrice Quinta - Video
News to go
Ucraina, milioni di persone senza luce
News to go
Unicef: nel mondo ogni 11 minuti un adolescente si toglie la vita
News to go
Fisco, scoperta società che non ha versato contributi per oltre 50 dipendenti
News to go
Iran, terzo mese di proteste: almeno 342 morti
News to go
Lavoro nero, scoperti a Pescara oltre 130 irregolari
News to go
Farmaci, Magrini (Aifa): "Carenza preoccupa"
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, Codacons lancia il boicottaggio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza