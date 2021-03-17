Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Marzo 2021
MYTILINEOS is extending its global partnership with Huawei

17 marzo 2021 | 07.14
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ATHENS, Greece, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful cooperation with the Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit of MYTILINEOS (METKA EGN) in Greece, Huawei extends its business partnership with MYTILINEOS globally, signing a memorandum of cooperation regarding the supply of innovative and reliable Huawei string inverters, for PV plants including but not limited to the UK, Uzbekistan, Spain and Cyprus.

MYTILINEOS is extending its global partnership with Huawei

Huawei inverters, harnessing more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology, rethink PV with regards to power generation, O&M, grid connection, and safety. Their robustness and reliability is based on Huawei's mature string technology, coupled with built-in digital technologies, increased dynamic MPPT efficiency, as well as TUV verified >99.996% inverter availability. Therefore, making Huawei's solution the best choice in terms of technological superiority and high efficiency at a low maintenance and service cost with a minimum failure rate.

Huawei's innovative features such as MBUS communication running on AC-line and Smart IV Curve Diagnosis, have completely enhanced traditional manual inspection mode. By integrating advanced digital technologies, Huawei inverters can proactively identify the electrical features of the PV plant and automatically adjust grid connection algorithm to match the power grid, therefore proving Huawei to be the best fit for large-scale projects, meeting even the most demanding of grid connection requirements.

As Nikos Papapetrou, General Manager of the RSD Business Unit of MYTILINEOS stated: "We have decided to strengthen our cooperation further with Huawei in a large part of our portfolio globally, greatly based on the reliability of the inverters that ensure our plants' performance even in harsh environments, as well as on their integrated advanced attributes that facilitate installation and reduce our operating cost." Mr. Papapetrou added: "Huawei's leading position worldwide, its comprehensive service offering as well as its customer-centric approach have convinced us that we have made the secure choice."

As Jacky Chen, Managing Director Huawei Technologies South Balkan Region stated: "We are extremely delighted that MYTILINEOS, one of the most successful solar development and EPC companies globally, trusts us with the opportunity to be actively part of the largest PV plant portfolios worldwide. We are committed to providing increased performance, with smart devices that maximize efficiency and minimize operating costs, therefore ensuring a world-class photovoltaic installation and a long-term investment."

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes. At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com.

About Huawei FusionSolar

Huawei offers leading Smart PV solutions harnessing more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology. By integrating AI and Cloud, Huawei further incorporates many latest ICT technologies with PV for optimal power generation, thus making the solar power plant to be Highly Efficient, Safe & Reliable with Smart O&M and Grid Supporting capabilities and builds the foundation for solar to become the main energy source. For solar energy users, Huawei launched advanced solution for C&I and residential customers based on the 'Optimal Electricity Cost and Active Safety' concept. By improving the utilization of solar power, Huawei has helped to power millions of residents and hundreds of industries globally.

Huawei will continue to innovate and enable renewable energy to empower each individual, home, and organization.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at https://solar.huawei.com/.

CONTACT: smartpv@huawei.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457882/image1.jpg

 

