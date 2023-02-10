Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 07:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 66 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Never forget the WW2 'Foibe' massacres of Italians says minister

10 febbraio 2023 | 11.42
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

The World War II 'Foibe' massacres of up to 15,000 Italians when Yugoslav forces move into the Istria and Dalmatia regions between 1943 and 1945 must never be forgotten, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"It is very important to attend the commemorations to remember what the Italians suffered, who were killed just because they were Italians," Tajani told Corriere daily in an interview on Foibe Remembrance Day.

"Europe must serve to erase those errors, but the memory remains," he said.

"Looking to the future means building it without forgetting," Tajani underlined.

"This means supporting choices such as those of the mayors of Gorizia and Nova Gorica who together something that represents cohesion, not division: this unified city will be the capital of culture, together with Italy and Slovenia," Tajani noted.

'Foibe' is the Italian word for the deep caves into which Yugoslav communists threw the Italians - some still alive. The Istria and Dalmatia, regions had been part of Italy since 1920s.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Foibe massacres Gorizia Nova Gorica
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza