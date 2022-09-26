Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 21:46
comunicato stampa

New Wi-Fi 6E Box Launched by Swisscom is powered by SoftAtHome

26 settembre 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The Swiss operator's WLAN-Box 3 offers best-in-class triband Wi-Fi, delivering ambient connectivity in the home and hugely improving customer experience

PARIS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftAtHome, an independent software company for broadband, video, and analytics, is proud to have played an active part in Swisscom's new WLAN-Box 3, based on Wi-Fi 6E. With this new triband Mesh repeater and WLAN access point, Swisscom provides the best Wi-Fi experience of the moment.

SoftAtHome's Wifi'ON enables the WLAN-Box 3 to provide end-users with improved in-home connectivity and a great Internet experience thanks to the new capabilities offered by the Wi-Fi 6E standard.

A best-in-class Triband Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6E is taking advantage of the new 6 GHz frequency.

The added radio spectrum and automatic tri-band steering between 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands drastically reduce network saturation to improve network experience while working from home or enjoying entertainment.

With Wi-Fi 6E-equipped devices, Wi-Fi can be as fast as 4800 Mbps.

This new box can connect all types of devices: new Wi-Fi 6E compatible devices and the current and oldest generation supporting Wi-Fi 4, 5, or 6.

A global Smart Wi-Fi network

Wifi'ON already powers other devices of the Swisscom operator: previous generations of Internet-Box and WLAN-Box.

With the latest launch, Wifi'ON provides a global Smart Wi-Fi solution to Swisscom customers. New WLAN-Box 3 users will benefit from all Smart Wi-Fi services: Wifi'ON delivers ambient connectivity in the home and provides a vastly improved customer experience. It simplifies the onboarding of repeaters in the home, automatically selecting the best Wi-Fi channel for each home access point. Depending on usage, it manages device roaming to the best Access Point and most appropriate Wi-Fi band.

The first WLAN-Box with a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

The WLAN-Box 3 is the first WLAN-Box equipped with two 1 Gbps and one 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports for a faster LAN, providing the end-users with all the LAN services they can expect from a premium device.

An eco-friendly device

This device has been designed to be eco-friendly as it is made of PCR recycled material for the housing and power supply. Short-term software evolutions will make it possible to use 6 GHz frequency only if Wi-Fi 6E devices have been detected in the home network,  contributing to significant power savings.

"With the new WLAN-Box 3, Swisscom proves its commitment to bringing the best Wi-Fi products to our end customers," said Marcel Burgherr, Head of Home Devices at Swisscom. "Thanks to SoftAtHome's software, this triband premium product delivers a superfast and reliable Internet connection for the increasing number of Wi-Fi devices at home."

"We have worked closely with Swisscom for several years, and we are proud to bring them our Wi-Fi expertise, especially our know-how on the Wi-Fi 6E standard ", added David Viret-Lange, CEO of SoftAtHome. "We also share Swisscom's philosophy for developing eco-responsible devices, and we are happy to have contributed to making this Wi-Fi device greener."

About SoftAtHome

SoftAtHome is an independent software provider with six different solutions for broadband (Connect'ON), Wi-Fi (Wifi'ON), Security (Secure'ON), Smart Home (Things'ON), video (Watch'ON), analytics, and QoE monitoring (Eyes'ON). The company's products are deployed by Telecom and Broadcast operators in over 25 million home networks and millions of mobile devices. The company, owned by operators, has over 300 employees, mainly software engineers committed to open-source communities such as prpl or RDK. SoftAtHome's hybrid products uniquely leverage the best from Cloud-based software components and software embedded in multiple mobile and fixed devices.

For more information: www.softathome.com or contact@softathome.com

For Press Information Contact:

Marta Twardowska for SoftAtHomeE: press@softathome.comT: @SoftAtHome

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900675/SoftAtHome_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900676/Swisscom_Logo.jpg

