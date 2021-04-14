Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 00:09
Neymar Jr Cultivates New Role With PokerStars.net As Cultural Ambassador

14 aprile 2021 | 20.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Global sports icon announces new role and more with world's largest online poker site

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian football star Neymar Jr has today announced he is stepping into the new role of Cultural Ambassador as he continues his partnership with the world's largest online poker site PokerStars.net.

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr is shaking up poker with new role of Cultural Ambassador

In this latest chapter, Neymar Jr will collaborate closely with PokerStars.net on a series of  creative projects inspired by the world of culture, from art and design to music and more. Bringing his passions and interests to the table, he will be shaking up poker with a series of exciting experiences for the PokerStars.net community.

In his first foray as Cultural Ambassador, Neymar Jr has curated a series of music playlists in partnership with PokerStars.net, providing the ultimate soundtrack for every type of poker game. Listen to Neymar Jr's favourite songs on NJRadio. 

Speaking about his new role Neymar Jr said, "Poker is so much more than just the game. It is a community and a culture and that is what I love about it. I am excited to start this next chapter with PokerStars.net, and we are already collaborating on a number of key areas. Music is a real passion of mine, so that was first on the list, but there is much more to come. I am excited for you to see what else we have in store."

Martin Nieri, Global Director of Brand and Creative at PokerStars.net said, "Neymar Jr is not just a globally recognised sports star, he is also a proven creative with a deep interest in the culture around him. This new role marks the start of something exciting for the PokerStars.net community, a merging of two worlds, where poker meets culture. In a first for the industry, together we'll be creating moments to truly shake up poker and rewarding those who get involved in all that's to come."

The announcement coincides with a new ad campaign going live in a number of markets which sees Neymar Jr shaking up the poker scene.

This is only the start of the journey with more to be revealed.

Play For Free at PokerStars.net. This site does not provide an opportunity to win real money. 18+ only. Play responsibly. 

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About PokerStars.net

PokerStars.net is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487991/PSxNJR_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487992/PSxNJR_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487993/PSxNJR_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487994/PokerStars_Logo.jpg

