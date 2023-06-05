Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

Novavax Announces Agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to Include Matrix-M™ Adjuvant as Potential Component in Vaccine Research

05 giugno 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, has signed a three-year agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to provide its adjuvant for use in preclinical vaccine research.

"We are excited to partner with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to include our unique technology in their public health-focused vaccine research efforts," said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "Our Matrix-M™ adjuvant is proven to enhance and broaden the immune system response when included in vaccines and is already a key component of COVID and malaria vaccines on the market today. We look forward to partnering more broadly with a variety of organizations so that our technology can benefit vaccine development across many disease areas."

"The Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute is committed to developing biomedical interventions that address global health concerns for those in the greatest need," said Emilio Emini, PhD, chief executive officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute. "We look forward to working with Novavax's Matrix-M™ adjuvant in some of our early-stage vaccine programs."

The Matrix-M adjuvant is a key component of Novavax's COVID vaccine and its development-stage vaccines including influenza and COVID and influenza combined. In addition, the adjuvant is being used through partnerships in clinical and preclinical programs across the world for the development of both human and animal vaccines.

About Matrix-M™ AdjuvantWhen added to vaccines, Novavax's patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant enhances the immune system response, making it broader, and more durable. The Matrix-M adjuvant stimulates the entry of antigen-presenting cells at the injection site and enhances antigen presentation in local lymph nodes.

About NovavaxNovavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID, influenza, and COVID and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Forward-Looking StatementsStatements herein relating to the future of Novavax, its operating plans and prospects, its role in improving health globally, and its evaluation of vaccines for COVID, influenza, and COVID and influenza combined, are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, challenges satisfying, alone or together with partners, various safety, efficacy, and product characterization requirements, including those related to process qualification and assay validation, necessary to satisfy applicable regulatory authorities; difficulty obtaining scarce raw materials and supplies; resource constraints, including human capital and manufacturing capacity, on the ability of Novavax to pursue planned regulatory pathways; unanticipated challenges or delays in conducting clinical trials; challenges meeting contractual requirements under agreements with multiple commercial, governmental, and other entities; the emergence of variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that may negatively impact market acceptance or anticipated sales of NVX-CoV-2373; and those other risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Novavax's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and www.novavax.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. 

CONTACTS

Investors Erika Schultz240-268-2022ir@novavax.com

MediaAli Chartan240-720-7804media@novavax.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506866/Novavax_High_Res_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novavax-announces-agreement-with-bill--melinda-gates-medical-research-institute-to-include-matrix-m-adjuvant-as-potential-component-in-vaccine-research-301841566.html

