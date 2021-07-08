Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:13
Nunavut Planning Commission Releases Updated 2021 Draft Land Use Plan Aimed at Protecting the Environment and Promoting the Wellbeing of Residents

08 luglio 2021 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

IQALUIT, NU, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of tomorrow's Nunavut Day celebrations, the Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) has released an updated 2021 Draft Land Use Plan which is the largest of its kind in the world and covers one-fifth of Canada's land mass, representing some 2.1 million square kilometres of land and water.

This latest Nunavut Draft Land Use Plan (NDLUP) is the result of extensive consultation and engagement with Inuit, their communities, Inuit organizations, federal and territorial governments, environmental and wildlife organizations, and industry groups.

"We are excited to release this updated draft plan which takes a strong approach toward conservation and protecting Nunavut's fragile environment and way of life while supporting sustainable economic development," said Commission Chair Andrew Nakashuk. "It reflects what we heard from the people of Nunavut (Nunavummiut) and is in the interests of all Canadians."

The 2021 Nunavut Draft Land Use Plan sets out guidelines for the use and responsible development of resources in the Nunavut Settlement Area and is also designed to:

The NPC has received funding of $2.5 million from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada to hold an additional round of public hearings in the Kivalliq and Kitikmeot regions to gather more public feedback on the draft plan before it is submitted for approval.

"The Nunavut Draft Land-Use Plan is a living document which guides and directs us into the future by establishing land use policies and designations that promote conservation, economic development and the health and wellness of residents," said NPC Executive Director Sharon Ehaloak. "The Commission is pleased to receive this funding to ensure that we get it right and our plan reflects the history and culture of Nunavut and its people."

The 2021 Draft Land Use Plan and a backgrounder can be found at: https://www.nunavut.ca/ 

About the Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) The Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) is responsible for the development, implementation, and monitoring of land use plans for resource use and development in the Nunavut Settlement Area. The NPC was established in 1993 under the Nunavut Agreement.  

Media Contact: Mike Murphy, Quinn Public Affairs, mike@quinnpublicaffairs, 613-220-9885

 

