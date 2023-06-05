Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:06
comunicato stampa

NUVIEW Advances Support Towards Climate and Environmental Mission

05 giugno 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leonardo DiCaprio among top investors to propel climate change solutions forward

ORLANDO, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NUVIEW, an Earth observation company focused on geospatial technology, today announced investor support from actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio who joined the consortium of investors, led by MaC Venture Capital, along with Broom Ventures, Cortado, Florida Funders, Industrious, Liquid2, and Veto Capital to help build the world's first commercial LiDAR, light detection and ranging, satellite constellation. NUVIEW seeks to map the Earth's entire land surface in real 3D for the first time and then repeating it annually.

NUVIEW's LiDAR systems will generate first-time, centimeter-level accurate representations of the Earth, allowing for applications important in the fight against climate change. Traditional Earth observation methods, such as satellite imagery, have provided invaluable insights into our planet's changes over time. However, these methods often face limitations regarding resolution, accuracy, and the ability to penetrate the cover of darkness or dense vegetation.

This investment announcement follows passing several critical technology milestones and signing over $1.2 billion in early adopter agreements from commercial companies and government entities.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. DiCaprio's support and other environmental advocates onboard that share our NUVIEW values to address global environmental challenges," said Clint Graumann, CEO and Co-Founder of NUVIEW. "Our space-based LiDAR technology can revolutionize how we monitor Earth's resources and ecosystems, providing us with the data necessary to make informed decisions and implement effective solutions. NUVIEW is committed to ensuring that our premier technology contributes to a more sustainable future for our planet."

"NUVIEW's cutting-edge technology will set itself apart by generating high-resolution, 3D images of the Earth's surface, intending to improve our ability to monitor and protect the planet with much more accuracy," said Leonardo DiCaprio. "This unprecedented dataset will help enable scientists, policymakers, and conservationists to make more informed decisions and uncover valuable new insights in climate science."

The new dataset will be ideal for national mapping initiatives, NGOs, commercial enterprises, researchers, governments, and organizations focused on addressing natural disasters, climate change and promoting sustainable development. NUVIEW aims to accelerate global efforts to protect the environment and preserve our planet's biodiversity by fostering collaboration and information-sharing among stakeholders.

NUVIEW

Based in Lake Nona, Florida, NUVIEW is building the world's first commercial LiDAR satellite constellation to provide a continuously updated global 3D point cloud from space to solve the most challenging scientific, environmental, and commercial problems. As a first-mover company, NUVIEW is pioneering satellite, sensor, and software technology to produce high-quality, accurate data with endless application potential for industries including environmental science, infrastructure, agriculture, forestry, and archaeology. With a team that has practical and proven experience in building commercial success at a global scale with industry and government, as well as distribution partners, NUVIEW brings a unique combination of technical expertise, demonstrated market success, and operational expertise to the industry. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, and learn more at nuview.space.

Media Contact: nuview@SSMandL.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1R2U1_HWaU 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nuview-advances-support-towards-climate-and-environmental-mission-301841923.html

in Evidenza