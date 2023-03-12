Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 13 Marzo 2023
comunicato stampa

Ongoing Aid Efforts: SANY Helps with Rescue and Post-quake Reconstruction Work in Turkey

12 marzo 2023 | 21.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group, the world's leading manufacturer of heavy machinery, has been providing much-needed aid to assist rescue work after the country was hit by the Turkey-Syria earthquakes on February 6th. The SANY rescue team has helped save 28 survivors and continues its holistic aid efforts across regions hit by the quake.

According to a statement from the group, SANY sent 12 search and rescue specialists to the worst-hit region on February 7th to support the earthquake response. With some 30 units of SANY machines including excavators and cranes, the rescue team managed to pull out four survivors, including one child, in a 150-hour timespan after the disaster.

After the rapid first response, SANY had been assisting the Chinese national rescue team and provided more than 100 units of its best machinery, including 40 excavators, 10 cranes, and over 10 service vehicles. With help from Putzmeister, the group's German subsidiary, SANY managed to deploy promptly one 60-ton rough terrain crane, two 23.5-ton excavators, one 6.5-ton excavators.

In addition to rescue machinery, the group has also provided rescue supplies such as search equipment, warm clothing, and medicine. A total of 200 sets of supplies were sent to the regions hit by the earthquake on February 7th. Together with SANY Foundation, the group sent two experts in structural collapse rescue to Turkey from China. The two experts, Song Ximei, and Jia Yingnan, brought with them life support, telecommunication assistance, and lighting equipment of over 50kg. 

The SANY machinery were also used in infrastructure restoration. The rescue team helped repair gas pipelines and high-voltage power lines, as well as clean up fallen street lamps and house relics. Beyond saving lives, rescue efforts by SANY continues in the communities. A commitment made by the group, the SANY rescue team will help the local communities affected by the earthquake in Turkey build new homes.

CONTACT: Yolanda, rongy@sanyglobal.com, Sales Hotline: +86-731-85835199

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ongoing-aid-efforts-sany-helps-with-rescue-and-post-quake-reconstruction-work-in-turkey-301769664.html

