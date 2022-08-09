Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 16:47
comunicato stampa

Oracle and InfStones Collaborate to Accelerate Web3 Development

09 agosto 2022 | 16.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

InfStones and Oracle work together to deliver a robust, secure, and scalable Web3 infrastructure development platform for enterprise customers

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InfStones and Oracle today announced that they are collaborating on integrating InfStones' leading blockchain development platform with Oracle Cloud Infra-structure (OCI) to accelerate Web3 development. This collaboration will help deliver important insights that drive the evolution, development, and adoption of Web3 applications worldwide. 

InfStones endorses a global multi-cloud strategy to serve the needs of its rapidly growing portfolio of Enterprise customers. The new combination of InfStones platforms running on OCI delivers on the price performance, scalability, and security needs of enterprise customers and provides additional options for customers building and developing next-generation blockchain applications.

"Our goal at InfStones is to reduce barriers to entry for new companies looking to incorporate blockchain technology into their stack," stated Dr. Zhen Wu Shi, CEO, InfStones. "Partnering with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure offers enterprise customers a robust infrastructure across OCI's multiple regions worldwide. We were also extremely impressed with the dedicated technical support provided by the OCI team and their support for our growth strategy."

"The power of the InfStones platform and Oracle's next-generation cloud infra-structure provides our joint customers with an extremely performant, reliable, and secure platform for developing decentralized Web3 applications," said Chris Gandolfo, Senior Vice President of Cloud Venture, Oracle. "Working with cutting-edge leaders in blockchain infrastructure like InfStones allows us to provide a robust solution for our enterprise customers as they increasingly look to Web3 development to solve the next-generation of IT problems. InfStones can provide complementary capabilities to OCI customers by leveraging the InfStones platform API gateway service for faster and more scalable API access to Ethereum, IBC, Polkadot, and many other blockchain ecosystems."

Oracle will work with InfStones to bring their enterprise blockchain customers to more verticals and builders across the Web3 development ecosystem.

InfStones is an advanced, enterprise-grade Platform as a Service (PaaS) blockchain infrastructure provider trusted by the top blockchain companies in the world. InfStones' AI-based infrastructure provides people around the world with a rugged, powerful node management platform alongside an easy-to-use API. With over 10,000 nodes supported on more than 60 blockchains, InfStones gives developers all the control they need - reliability, speed, efficiency, security, and scalability - for cross-chain DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and decentralized application development. InfStones is trusted by the biggest blockchain companies in the world including Binance, Coinlist, BitGo, OKX, Chainlink, Polygon, Harmony, and Kucoin, among a hundred other customers. The company is dedicated to developing the next evolution of a better world through limitless Web3 innovation.

For more information visit: www.infstones.com

