Panchshil Realty Brings the Small-Office Home-Office (SOHO) Concept to Pune

PUNE, India, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Realty today announced that it has launched Pune's first-ever Small-Office Home-Office development branded as SOHO in Pune's eastern IT corridor near the World Trade Centre and EON Free Zone Pune. SOHO is a RERA registered project (MahaRERA Registration Number P52100017890).

Small-Office Home-Office is a popular global concept featuring multi-use spaces in which living spaces are offered and integrated along with work spaces with a sprinkling of retail and food and beverage options available in the same development.

Commenting on the debut of the SOHO concept in Pune, Sagar Chordia, Director, Panchshil Realty, said, "SOHO is a pioneering initiative that provides flexible, multi-functional and mixed-use spaces that allow you to do more within the same space by reinventing the utilization of spaces. The response to the launch has been fantastic and many professionals like doctors, chartered accountants, architects, small business owners and other entrepreneurs have embraced the concept readily."

Co-locating workspaces with living spaces is a more sustainable and smart way of living that allows people to be more productive and efficient whilst eliminating commuting time.

SOHO Studios are available for sale from ₹ 17.2 million onwards. For sales enquires related to SOHO, please call on +918970007700 or reach us via email at sales@panchshil.com

Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com

