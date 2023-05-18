Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:14 Crimea, deraglia treno che trasportava grano

11:10 F1, Gp Imola annullato: ipotesi recupero nel 2026

11:05 Assegno inclusione, Tridico attacca: "Misure discriminatorie"

10:57 Azione 'a caccia' al Senato, controffensiva a Italia Viva

10:56 Violenza su donne, a Salerno il progetto Codere 'Innamòrati di te'

10:56 Natalità, Piantoni (Nestlé): "Azienda in campo a sostegno della famiglia"

10:55 Pnrr, Italmercati: "Grande opportunità per sostegno alla crescita dei mercati"

10:51 Giorgetti: "Stadi con soldi privati, non pubblici"

10:37 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, a Forlì cartelli luminosi: "State a casa!"

10:10 Maltempo Emilia, ancora chiusure sull'A14. Frana a Sasso Marconi, 13 km di coda in A1

09:53 Alluvione Emilia, Pichetto: "Dichiareremo lo stato di calamità"

09:50 Salute, Iezzi (AbbVie): "Campagna per riconoscere mal di schiena aiuto per pazienti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Paradise Vietnam Group unveils Paradise Delight dining cruise featuring exclusive visual spectacle show on Halong Coast

18 maggio 2023 | 10.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HA LONG, Vietnam, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise Vietnam Group - the upmarket cruise line and leader in world-class maritime tourism - is thrilled to announce the launch of the Paradise Delight dining cruise  at the end of April. Featuring exquisite fine dining and a visual spectacle show, the Paradise Delight cruise is designed exclusively for international tourists seeking a 5-star voyage across the coast of one of the world heritage sites - Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.

Stretching a full 80 meters, Paradise Delight is one of the largest dining cruises on the UNESCO heritage site of Halong Bay, with a capacity of 360 guests. The cruise boasts a sophisticated European interior with infinity-arched glass windows encompassing two restaurants, offering unparalleled views. 

El Loto restaurant on the main deck offers a veritable smorgasbord of buffet dining, while El Jazmin on the upper deck treats guests to meticulously refined set menus in an intimate space. Besides over 100 Eurasian delicacies, including fresh seafood, plucked directly from the bay and a wide range of premium wines, guests can enjoy a French canape party with champagne. 

Guests can relax in gentle sea breezes while savouring fine wine at the Rosa Terrace or on the sundeck. With the one and only Kids' Club on the bay, children can also enjoy their favourite dishes whilst making new friends in a safe and enthralling environment.

Guests can sit back and revel in a pioneering Vietnamese visual spectacle show on the Halong dining cruise. Through a combination of music, lights, lasers and dance, the show recalls the legends of Halong Bay's origins, culminating in the myth of the descending dragon, depicting the endless beauty of the landscape and floating village life.

Alternatively, live music performed on the upper deck by our in-house Filipino band promises to end the evening on a soulful note.

Paradise Delight embarks on daily cruises from 10:00 - 14:00 and 18:00 - 22:00. The 4-hour trip costs $66++ per pax and the combo of two days and one night on Paradise Delight cruise & Paradise Suites hotel costs $92++ per person.

About Paradise Vietnam Group

Paradise Vietnam Group possesses the largest and most luxurious cruises and hotels in Halong Bay and Lan Ha Bay, notably the Paradise Elegance, Paradise Peak, Paradise Sails, Paradise Grand (Lan Ha Bay), and the boutique hotel Paradise Suites hotel in Tuan Chau island.

Hotline: (+84) 98 656 75 45 (Viber, Whatsapp, Zalo)

Email: info@paradisevietnam.com

Website: https://paradisevietnam.com/ 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079171/video_hight_light_su___kie__n_29_tha_ng_4_su__a_new_ok.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paradise-vietnam-group-unveils-paradise-delight-dining-cruise-featuring-exclusive-visual-spectacle-show-on-halong-coast-301828263.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Alimentazione Altro Turismo Economia_E_Finanza upmarket cruise line cruise at missile da crociera cruise
Vedi anche
News to go
Made in Italy, arrivano il liceo e la giornata nazionale
News to go
Debito pubblico Usa, Biden cancella visita in Papua Nuova Guinea e Australia
News to go
Alluvione Emilia, sale il numero delle vittime: ultime news
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, prorogato con la Russia accordo sul grano
News to go
Viterbo, scoperti 165 percettori di reddito cittadinanza irregolari
News to go
Avellino, detenuti in rivolta in carcere: poi la protesta è rientrata
Giornata internazionale contro omofobia, Ue: "Inaccettabili abusi dei diritti umani"
News to go
Champions League, stasera Real Madrid-Manchester City
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, sospesa circolazione treni
News to go
Napoli, sequestrato opificio abusivo
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, si aggrava bilancio dell'emergenza
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, vittime e dispersi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza