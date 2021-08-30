Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 20:53
comunicato stampa

Peking University HSBC Business School and Cambridge Judge Business School announce Cooperative Programme for delivery of their own programmes in Shenzhen, China

30 agosto 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 27, Peking University HSBC Business School and the University of Cambridge Judge Business School announced a Cooperative Programme in Shenzhen, China, that extends previous business-education collaboration between the two institutions.

The two schools announced in March 2020 plans to advance long-term collaboration in business and management, beginning with the launch of two executive education programmes focusing on innovation and international management.

The Cooperative Programme consists of a new Global Executive MBA (GEMBA) programme from Cambridge Judge Business School, and a Master's / Certificate programme in China Studies for Economics and Management (MCS/CCS) from Peking University.

Cambridge Judge Business School will deliver its new Global Executive MBA (GEMBA) programme through Cambridge Judge faculty and guest lecturers, with up to 50% taught in Shenzhen. The MBA degree and core curriculum of the GEMBA programme will match that of the Executive MBA (EMBA) programme that has operated in Cambridge since 2009 and which will continue in tandem with the new GEMBA programme.

This will be the first time Cambridge Judge offers regular MBA teaching outside of Cambridge, marking a new chapter in the business school's history when the GEMBA programme begins in January 2023.

Peking University's MCS/CCS programme will be delivered concurrently in Shenzhen through its faculty and guest lecturers. The programme is designed to focus on professional knowledge of China's economy, financial market and corporate management, delivering a profound and integrated vision of China with a global perspective.

While each party will confer its own degree or certificate to students, the Cooperative Programme offers new opportunities for senior students to gain exposure to the business climate of both the Cambridge cluster and the Shenzhen Pearl River Bay Area, combining business studies with an exposure to Chinese business and management culture.

Says Professor Christoph Loch, whose 10-year tenure as Cambridge Judge Dean ends on 31 August: "Cambridge Judge Business School is proud of our Executive MBA (EMBA) programme, which attracts students from around the world for a programme based in Cambridge. The parallel Global EMBA programme is a great opportunity for experienced professionals based in the Asia-Pacific region, and beyond, especially as they will also have the opportunity to participate in China studies with our partner Peking University HSBC Business School."

Says Professor Hai Wen, the Founding Dean of Peking University HSBC Business School: "The Cooperative Programme by Peking University HSBC Business School and Cambridge Judge Business School offers a rare opportunity to learn from two top business schools representing the East and the West. Students will acquire a deeper understanding of core knowledge and gain first-hand experience of contemporary business environments in China."

The GEMBA programme will commence teaching in January 2023 and the MCS/CCS programme will start in September 2022. Information about admissions procedures is expected to be announced later this year.

The official website: https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/

For further information:

Cambridge Judge Business SchoolCharles GoldsmithHead of Media RelationsCambridge Judge Business School, University of Cambridge+44 (0)7912 162279 c.goldsmith@jbs.cam.ac.uk

Peking University HSBC Business SchoolMao NaDirector of International OfficeHSBC Business School, Peking University+86 755 2603 3097 maona@phbs.pku.edu.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604120/20210830110300.jpg  

