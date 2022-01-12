Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Pepperstone presents Pepperstone Talks: How to trade 2022 - a deep dive into the year ahead and the key trading strategies.

12 gennaio 2022 | 06.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DOCKLANDS, Australia, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All eyes are on the potential trading landscape for 2022. The markets are navigating the continued effects from Covid-19 and the central banks devising their response to soaring inflation. Want to hear what the global experts predict? Pepperstone invites traders to hear it first.

Pepperstone is proud to introduce a brand new online series, Pepperstone Talks. The first event in the series, How to Trade 2022 will take place on Wednesday 26th January, 6:00-10:00 pm GMT, where 12 market experts will present their trading predictions for 2022. 

Join 10 exclusive online sessions of trade ideas, technical analysis, macroeconomic themes and tips on how to improve your trading discipline. Each talk will be interactive, inviting attendees to pose their questions to the experts and participate in the GBPUSD prediction competition.

This event will deliver real, actionable insights for traders with varying levels of experience and styles.

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/323445954296378891 

Confirmed speakers*:

Alpesh Patel OBE - Praefinium- Market trends for 2022 and trades ideas for the year ahead.Mark Randall and Steve Goldstein- AlphaMind- Weaponising the Mind for more effective FX TradingJames Maddison - TradingView- TradingView 2022: What's nextCorellian Trading Academy- H1 and the possibilities thereinMark Holstead - Traders Mastermind- Becoming the trader you want to be in 2022Garth MacKenzie - Traders Corner- Playing by the book - Technical trading setups to look for and how to trade themStuart Fieldhouse - The Armchair TraderRyan Littlestone - Forex Analytix- How will FX markets react to inflation changes?Miad Kasravi- ZFX Trading- Inevitable market drivers in 2022 - Using the trading cycle to your advantage.

Find out more about our speakers https://pepperstone.com/en-gb/go/pepperstone-talks/?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=pepperstonetalks-2201 

*Speakers are not endorsed by Pepperstone and any views they express are their own.

About Pepperstone https://pepperstone.com/ 

Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and award-winning funding and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has subsidiaries across the globe and is regulated by (ASIC), (FCA), (CySec), (SCB), (DFSA), (BaFin) and (CMA).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673397/pepperstone_group_Logo.jpg

