Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 26 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:19 Dimissioni Conte, Rotondi: "Da governo contatti con esponenti Fi? Falso"

11:14 Crisi governo, Franceschini: "Salvare prospettiva maggioranza riformista"

10:50 Focolaio Covid in una Rsa abusiva, sequestro Nas nel Teramano

10:48 Qvc riceve per la prima volta la certificazione Top Employers 2021

10:32 Coni e Olimpiadi, Cdm approva 'decreto Cio'

10:32 Lombardia zona rossa, Fontana: "Ristori immediati per errori governo"

10:26 Covid, "con altri vaccini immunità di gregge prima dell'estate"

10:12 Governo, Casini: "Non è crisi al buio"

09:43 Governo, De Falco: "In maggioranza solo per azioni contro pandemia"

09:22 Dimissioni Conte, premier al Colle a mezzogiorno

09:20 Crisi governo, Toti: "Esecutivo unità nazionale"

08:34 live Dimissioni Conte, cosa succede oggi: le news

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Dimissioni Conte crisi governo Vaccino covid Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Pioneer Point Partners achieves first close for €500m sustainable infrastructure fund

26 gennaio 2021 | 11.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Point Partners LLP ("Pioneer"), the specialist infrastructure investment firm, has reached the €150m first close target of its maiden institutional fund, Pioneer Infrastructure Partners SCSp ("the Fund"). The first close has been supported by five European and North American institutions. The Fund is seeking to raise total capital commitments of €500 million and is targeting a 15+% IRR.

The Fund will be deployed in line with Pioneer's historically successful lower mid-market, value-add infrastructure strategy in the energy transition and environment sectors across Western Europe. Pioneer has previously committed nearly €900 million of equity across nine investments on a deal-by-deal basis, delivering superior risk-adjusted returns. 

Pioneer is particularly proud of achieving this first close target in December 2020 having started pre-marketing in February 2020 and set against a backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

This successful fundraise which attracted several highly reputable, long established infrastructure investors, is a testament to Pioneer's key differentiators. These include the experience of the team, with the four founding Partners having over 90 years' private equity experience across Europe alone; the sector specialisation which enables a thematic research origination strategy, identifying sub-sectors poised for growth ahead of others; and Pioneer's private equity toolkit, facilitating flexible deal creation, with a particular focus on platform investments, to create long-term, core infrastructure assets.

Pioneer believes the market opportunity remains unprecedented, with trillions of euros of investment required in sustainable infrastructure across Europe to support the shift towards climate neutrality. The drivers of change remain highly complex, however Pioneer has the sector specialism to navigate this landscape and, with its differentiated strategy, is well positioned to develop and maximise the growing interest in and support for the energy transition and environment sectors.

The success of Pioneer's disciplined, sector specialisation and value-add strategy is demonstrated in its strong track record. This includes Nature Energy, a leading Danish green gas producer; Brockwell Energy, which owns Energy-from-Waste and onshore wind projects in Scotland; and SR Investimenti, an independent platform building, owning and operating solar PV assets in Italy.

None of the statements herein is an offer to sell securities of the Fund in the United States.  Securities of the Fund are offered and sold in the United States only on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933.

www.pioneerpoint.com  

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
infrastructure fund specialist infrastructure investment firm fund its maiden institutional fund
Vedi anche
Ragazza uccisa a Palermo, parla don Domenico
Luciana Littizzetto in versione Lady Gaga
Sileri: "Vaccino per over 80 slitta di 4 settimane"
Fazio, Burioni e il tweet di Ciampolillo
Di Maio: "Soluzioni in tempi brevi o si va verso voto"
Boccia: "Sì a dialogo con Renzi ma niente ricatti"
A 'I Fatti Vostri' la sorpresa del giovanissimo pianista
Governo, Tabacci: "Se non si rafforza elezioni inevitabili"
Scienza&Salute: Covid-19 un anno dopo, l'analisi dell'immunologo Minelli
Vaccino Pfizer, Miozzo: "Problema superato"
Varianti Covid, Crisanti: "Controlli alle frontiere"
Alan Friedman: "Melania una escort". Poi si corregge
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza