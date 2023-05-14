Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 14 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:06
comunicato stampa

Powerful 3nm ASIC Miners Revive Crypto Market

14 maggio 2023 | 12.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The somewhat stagnating global crypto mining market has received a new lease of life since the recent launch of Bitmanu miners. This technology startup has grabbed the eyeballs ever since its arrival, thanks to a suite of 3nm ASIC miners that can mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, and Monero with unmatched profitability.

Powered by 3nm ASIC chips, Bitmanu mining rigs offer significant improvements compared to other products in terms of enhanced performance, reduced power usage, simpler system requirements, etc.  Most importantly, while designing its BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro miners, Bitmanu has emphasized heavily on delivering products with hash rates that have never been delivered by any other product. 

As a result of these hash-rates, the processing power of Bitmanu miners is second to none in the current market. Also, surprisingly enough, BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro have moderate power consumptions of 650W, 850W, and 2200W respectively. Naturally, by combining these two key factors, Bitmanu has been able to take mining profitability to a level that may sound too good to believe. Many Bitmanu users claim that they needed less than a month to recover their investment entirely. After that, their monthly profits were simply mind-boggling.

It is important to note here that Bitmanu is not just about sky-high mining profitability. They are also the first company ever to design mining hardware for common people without any specialized industry knowledge or experience.   

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.   

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/powerful-3nm-asic-miners-revive-crypto-market-301824008.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
articoli
