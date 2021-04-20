Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 22:24
Precision NanoSystems Announces New Cell Therapy Reagent for Lipid Nanoparticle -based mRNA Delivery to T Cells

20 aprile 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision NanoSystems (PNI), a global leader in innovative solutions for genetic medicine development, today launched the GenVoy-ILM™ T Cell Kit for mRNA to enable lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based ex vivo gene transfer. Scientists can now use mRNA-LNP to efficiently and reproducibly generate high yields of engineered primary human T cells using a simple workflow.

The GenVoy-ILM T Cell Kit for mRNA uses LNP designed to exploit endogenous uptake pathways to efficiently deliver mRNA into activated human primary T cells to mediate titratable, uniform protein expression levels with high cell viability. The mRNA-LNP are also compatible with established T cell culture media allowing rapid integration into existing workflows. The combination of non-disruptive mRNA delivery technology and seamless integration with cell culture protocols eliminates cell recovery times post-treatment to accelerate the production of T cell therapies.

"The COVID-19 mRNA-LNP vaccines have demonstrated the power of lipid nanoparticle technology for the rapid development of highly effective genetic medicines" said Dr. James Taylor, CEO & cofounder of PNI.  "PNI believes that LNP technology can also accelerate the development of transformative cell therapies and we are thrilled to launch a LNP reagent kit specifically designed for the efficient delivery of mRNA into T cells using PNI's proprietary GenVoy-ILM™ delivery platform."

Dr. Angelo Cardoso, Director of the Laboratory for Cellular Medicine at the Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope, also expressed excitement about PNI's launch of GenVoy-ILM T Cell Kit for mRNA, "LNP designed for defined cell types open new opportunities for the manufacture of gene-edited cell therapies and, hopefully in the future, in vivo gene targeting."

Learn more about the GenVoy-ILM T Cell Kit for mRNA by registering for our upcoming webinars on May 6th and May 11th. And Join us at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting for a PNI sponsored symposium "Accelerating Genetic Medicine Development with Lipid Nanoparticles" at 2-3:30 PM ET on May 13th, 2021.

Learn more about those events at https://www.precisionnanosystems.com/resources-and-community/learningpaths/events.

Learn more about Precision NanoSystems and the GenVoy-ILM T Cell Kit for mRNA at https://www.precisionnanosystems.com.

About Precision NanoSystems Inc. (PNI)PNI is a global leader ushering in the next wave of genetic medicines in infectious diseases, cancer and rare diseases. We work with the world's leading drug researchers to understand disease and create the therapeutics and vaccines that will define the future of medicine. PNI offers proprietary technology platforms and comprehensive expertise to enable researchers to translate disease biology insights into non-viral genetic medicines.

Helena Rebec, Precision NanoSystems, Email: media@precision-nano.com, Phone: 1-888-618-0031 Ext. 222

