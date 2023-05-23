Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:35
comunicato stampa

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES CILATUS AND EXPANDS EXPERTISE ON COMPLEX PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT

23 maggio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Following the acquisitions of DS InPharmatics (DSI) in 2021 and Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy in 2022, ProductLife Group (PLG), a global provider of regulatory and compliance services for the life sciences industry, further strengthens its capabilities to support Product Development activities for its clients, through the acquisition of Swiss-based company Cilatus BioPharma Consulting and Irish-based entity Cilatus Manufacturing Services.

PARIS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductLife Group (PLG), the global and specialized provider of regulatory, vigilance and quality services for the Pharmaceutical, Biotech and Medtech industries, announces the acquisition of Cilatus Group companies, providing Chemistry Manufacturing & Controls (CMC) consulting and Qualified Person (QP) services for clients across the globe.

Following a successful career in the US (Bayer, IDEC; Biogen, Genentech) and in Europe (Bayer, Elan Pharmaceutical, Prothena), Johannes Roebers, PhD founded Cilatus BioPharma Consulting in 2014. Cilatus specializes in managing CMC development, GMP Manufacturing, CDMO/CMO Search and Management, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance for large and small molecules of any dosage form as well as Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products. In 2017, Johannes Roebers launched Cilatus Manufacturing Services, an Irish entity which provides licensed QP certification and release services for commercial and investigational medicinal products according to EU GMP requirements.

This is PLG's sixth acquisition in 2 years and the third one in biopharmaceutical development and regulatory consulting activities, thus further strengthening PLG's capacity to deliver a fully integrated set of services in this field. The combination of Cilatus and PLG product development teams will accelerate PLG's goal of becoming the global reference partner in regulatory science to expedite development and access of HealthTech products to regulated markets.

"By joining PLG we will be able to provide broader and deeper support to our clients in CMC Development, Quality Assurance Regulatory Affairs areas", said Johannes Roebers. "I am confident that we will strengthen our capability to offer our clients even more global and broader CMC development expertise and combine even deeper EU and FDA regulatory experience and our growing QP service business."

"Cilatus is a highly reputable company. With Johannes' experience and his team's expertise, we are confident in PLG's capacity to reach a wider range of clients and support them in the whole development process", said Xavier Duburcq, CEO at PLG. "This acquisition participates to our strategy of building an integrated global offering to efficiently and effectively serve all our clients, facilitating innovation and scientific progress.". Brian Lihou, former head of DSI and currently heading the PLG Product Development teams in the US, further shared his enthusiasm: "Cilatus will reinforce PLG's expertise and footprint in a very complementary way with like-minded consultants."

About ProductLife Group:ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human health by delivering regulatory & compliance services for the safe and effective use of medical solutions. PLG supports clients through the entire product life cycle, combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries. It provides consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of drug development, regulatory affairs, quality management and compliance, vigilance and medical information, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics & diagnostics. 

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to people and customers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency. 

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

ContactFabrice GalzinProductLife Group Head of Marketing+33 (0) 672 349 606fgalzin@productlife-group.com

Cilatus Biopharma Consulting Cilatus specializes in the management and leadership of CMC Development, GMP Manufacturing, CDMO/CMO Search and Management, Conceptual Engineering, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, and Qualified Person (QP) Release Services. Cilatus has contributed to the development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals of all product classes, small and large molecule products and ATMP – Drug Substances/APIs, Drug Products, Packaging and Labeling.

For more information, visit https://www.cilatus.com// 

ContactJohannes Roebersjohannes.roebers@cilatus.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082589/PLG_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082590/cilatus_biopharma__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/productlife-group-acquires-cilatus-and-expands-expertise-on-complex-products-development-301831725.html

