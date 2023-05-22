Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:15
comunicato stampa

Proem Behavioral Health and Dr. David V. Sheehan Issue Joint Statement

22 maggio 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proem Behavioral Health and Dr. David Sheehan have issued the following joint statement:

"Nview Health, Inc., now known as Proem Behavioral Health, has exclusive rights to all Sheehan Technology in digital, electronic and pdf versions, except that Dr. Sheehan retains a right to license the paper format of the Sheehan Technology to third parties for distribution as follows: (1) in paper format for any uses; or (2) in fixed-pdf form, paper form, or both for use in clinical or academic research trials or studies."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959221/4024057/Proem_Behavioral_Health_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/proem-behavioral-health-and-dr-david-v-sheehan-issue-joint-statement-301826138.html

