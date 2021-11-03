Pullman & Les Mills Set Out To Host The World's Largest Virtual Fitness Class

Two inspiring brands join forces to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for most viewers of a strength training workout live stream on YouTube, led by Pullman's Power Fitness Squad

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pullman Hotels & Resorts, a leading brand within the Accor group, is pleased to invite fitness fans from all over the world to participate virtually in a ground-breaking attempt to set a Guinness World Records™ title. On Saturday, November 13, 2021, as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, ambassadors from Pullman's Power Fitness Squad will gather on the panoramic rooftop of the Pullman Dubai Downtown. Against the backdrop of the evening skyline and the spectacular Burj Khalifa, the team will lead a one-hour strength training session, which will be livestreamed globally on the Les Mills' YouTube channel. The livestream kicks off at 7pmDubai time, with the goal of attracting more than 13,000 participants – the current world record.

"At Pullman, playful meets peak performance. We believe records are made to be broken. We push past our limits and raise our game so that guests can stay at the top of theirs," said Kishan Chandnani, Vice President, Global Brand Management, Premium Brands, Accor. "By striving to achieve a Guinness World Records' title, Pullman is actively fueling success by inspiring the minds and energizing the bodies of our friends, fans, and followers – and we'll have a lot of fun together while we're at it."

The one-hour virtual strength training class will be specially choreographed by Les Mills for the Guinness World Records attempt. As the world leader in group workouts, Les Mills is uniquely placed to give customers an unbeatable omnichannel experience by combining the blockbuster production value its digital content is famed for, with its unparalleled network of 21,000 gym partners and 140,000 certified Instructors across 110 countries.

"Our mission is to create a fitter planet, so we are absolutely on board with Pullman's bold and ambitious plan to break a new world record for a virtual fitness class. We are especially keen to host this event in Dubai – during the Dubai Fitness Challenge- bringing the Pullman Power Fitness Squad here to tap into the electric energy of this vibrant city," saidGlen Stollery, CEO, Les Mills Middle East. "Our collaborative livestreamed classes make people feel engaged from their own homes and we love the idea of bringing people from all over the world to sweat together, smile together, and be a part of something big."

"This global livestream event is an invitation for the whole world to unite in making fitness history, with plenty of incentives from Accor and our partners, who have graciously sweetened the pot to get our participants happily breaking a sweat," said Ralitza Iordanova, Vice President, Global Partnerships, Luxury & Premium Brands. "Power Fitness is a key passion for Pullman and our partnership strategy is to align ourselves with forward-thinking health and wellness brands, such as Les Mills and Hyperice, who fully engage our guests and encourage them to claim the time and space to unlock their fitness potential."

The world record attempt is taking place during Dubai Fitness Challenge (29 October – 27 November), a citywide initiative which encourages everyone to embrace a more active lifestyle, try new fitness activities and enjoy the outdoors. An action-packed calendar of fitness events, activities and classes helps participants complete their 30 minutes of daily activity across 30 days.

Each registered participant will receive a LES MILLS+ 30-day free trial and 15% off Hyperice purchases to kick off their fitness goals and get ready for the event. Hyperice is a technology-driven company leading a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion, dynamic air compression, vibration, thermal technology, mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy. As a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice supports elite athletes, teams and individuals all over the world to do more of what they love, everyday.

Additionally, registered participants will have the chance to be one of six lucky winners sharing ONE MILLIONALL - Accor Live Limitless reward points for use at any Accor hotel worldwide. ALL - Accor Live Limitless is a lifestyle loyalty program that goes beyond hotel stays, offering truly spectacular experiences and rewards.

Virtual guests are asked to log in individually on their own unique devices to ensure each participant counts toward the record. To register for the November 13th event, simply visit www.pullman-lesmills.com and follow along on the social channels of Pullman and Les Mills to get ready for a record-busting day. Virtual guests from around the world can set their watches and devices to log in by these local start times:

7am – Los Angeles

10amToronto/NYC

12pm – Rio de Janeiro

3pm – London

4pm – Paris

7pm – Dubai

11pm – Shanghai

About Pullman Pullman Hotels & Resorts sets a new tempo in global travel and living, delivering an inspiring, energizing and enriching experience to its communities. Pullman welcomes guests with the space they need to focus, work and play. Forward-thinking, hyper-connected and with a passion for art and fitness, Pullman retains the adventurous spirit and open-minded ambition that drove it to become a pioneering travel brand over 150 years ago. Today Pullman features more than 140 properties in vibrant and cosmopolitan destinations around the world including flagship properties such as Pullman Paris Bercy, Pullman Suzhou Zhonghui in Greater China and Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

About Les MillsLes Mills is the global leader in group fitness and creator of 20 programs available in leading fitness facilities around the world. Les Mills programs include the world's first group exercise resistance training workout BODYPUMP™, BODYCOMBAT™ (martial arts), RPM™ (indoor cycling), BODYBALANCE™ (yoga), LES MILLS GRIT™ (30-minute high-intensity interval training) and the revolutionary immersive cycle experience, THE TRIP™. Each workout is refreshed and updated with new choreography and music every three months.

The company was founded by Les Mills – a four-time Olympian and head coach of New Zealand's track and field team – who opened his first gym in 1968 with the aim of taking elite sports training to the masses. Today, Les Mills workouts are delivered by 140,000 certified instructors in 21,000 clubs across 100 countries and are available as live, livestream, virtual and immersive classes, as well as via the LES MILLS+ streaming platform.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The Challenge was created to support His Highness' vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. Now in its fifth annual edition - with more opportunities than ever to get involved - Dubai Fitness Challenge brings friends, families, colleagues and communities together to improve their health and wellbeing with 30 days of fun and fitness. Featuring a packed calendar of activities and events across the city including Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, this year's Challenge runs from Friday 29 October through to Saturday 27 November 2021.

