Giovedì 17 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 11:29
Queclink Relocates Headquarters at its 12th Anniversary

17 giugno 2021 | 09.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The telematics and IoT innovator speeds up expansion at home and abroad

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink (Stock: 300590.SZ), a world leading supplier of IoT devices and technologies, today announced the relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters to a self-owned building located at the Hongqiao Central Business District (aka Hongqiao CBD) – a first class global business hub in Shanghai, China.

ueclink announces its headquarters relocation

Queclink is now better positioned to advance its operations and offerings after the company's 12-year rapid growth. "We selected the Hongqiao CBD to accommodate our new office after a careful evaluation of the business ecosystem, quality of life for our staff, and connections with the world,"  says Adam Liao, CEO at Queclink. "The CBD is home to an international airport and a high-speed railway terminal, allowing us to greet our domestic and overseas customers and partners within 10-minute drive."

Serving as the core area of a national-level economic development plan, the CBD reached an economic aggregate of $350 billion USD in 2020. "We are excited to be part of that great vitality and potential, which will surely create more opportunities for Queclink's regional and cross-border communication and cooperation." adds Liao.

Queclink's new headquarters building covers an area of 6,000 square meters spread over five floors. "With even more emphasis on innovation, we have substantially upgraded the laboratory area and instruments," says Alejandro Patino, VP Global Sales at Queclink. "Our R&D team is now better equipped with more leading-edge test environment and instruments such as full-size microwave anechoic chamber, 5G wireless communication test equipment, and pre-certification level OTA darkroom. We are able to provide a complete 3G, 4G and 5G test environment to fully support our customers' current and future product development and test needs." The expanded office area also facilitates better employee well-being, with added infrastructures such as cafeteria, gym, lounge and roof garden.

With the announcement of the headquarters relocation and recent opening of new offices in US, Europe and LatAm, Queclink continues to expand its global operations. "These are further validation of Queclink's resilience and confidence despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and global component shortage," adds Patino. "Queclink has the financial and human resources to navigate our customers out of the current uncertain times. Now working even closer with our customers and partners, Queclink is best positioned to continue delivering high-quality products, solutions and services."

About Queclink

Since 2009 Queclink Wireless Solutions has been "Driving Smarter IoT".

Queclink is a pure play IoT hardware designer and manufacturer working with many well-known industrial and consumer companies to bring innovative IoT solutions to market. Its business units span transportation, asset and mobility, networks and agriculture. With 35 million IoT products delivered to over 140 countries, Queclink inspires data-driven solutions for its worldwide customers.

For more information, visit our website, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or contact sales@queclink.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535349/PR_news_Queclink_HQ_Relocation.jpg

