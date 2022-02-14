Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:02
comunicato stampa

Repeats Group Makes an Investment in Anviplas to Continue Building Pan-European Plastics Recycling Platform

14 febbraio 2022 | 12.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Repeats' Investment in Anviplas and its expansion plans position the Group as a leader in low-density polyethylene (LDPE) recycling in Spain

AMSTERDAM and NAVARCLES, Spain, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Repeats Group B.V. ("Repeats"), a pan-European plastics recycling platform focused on producing high-quality recycled low-density polyethylene ("LDPE"), today announced that it has made an investment in Anviplas S.L. ("Anviplas" or the "Company"), a producer of recycled LDPE located in the Catalunya region of Spain. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Repeats is a portfolio company of Ara Partners ("Ara"), a global private equity firm focused on industrial decarbonization.

Repeats' investment in Anviplas represents an important step in building a pan-European plastics recycling platform. Under Repeats leadership, the Company plans to nearly double its production capacity to meet the growing demand for recycled LDPE in Europe.

Anviplas utilizes a mechanical process to transform plastic waste into high-quality resin suitable for commercial and industrial applications. Anviplas, which has supplied recycled LDPE resin to leading customers for over 30 years, is led by Aleix Vintró who has worked in the business for over 15 years alongside his father and grandfather, Anviplas' founders. Mr. Vintró will lead the Spanish operations and expansion plans going forward.

"Anviplas has an outstanding reputation in the industry as a leading LDPE recycler in Spain," said Greg Rung, Repeats' CEO. "We are thrilled to have Aleix Vintró and the Anviplas team as part of the Repeats platform and look forward to building upon their success to date. We see significant opportunity for Anviplas to continue to penetrate the Spanish recycled LDPE market while expanding their footprint to service feedstock supplies from Southern France."

"We are excited to partner with Repeats and Ara to further expand our operations and geographic reach," said Aleix Vintró of Anviplas. "We share Repeats' ambition to become the largest independent LDPE recycler in Europe and view our efforts as mission-critical to establish a circular solution for the growing plastic waste problem in Europe."

"We are very impressed with the business that Aleix, his family and the entire Anviplas management team have built over the last several decades," said Tuan Tran, a Partner at Ara Partners. "The Repeats platform is well positioned for rapid growth. Our investment in Anviplas will have a meaningful impact on our continued efforts to help transform and decarbonize the European plastics market through increased LDPE recycling capacity."

About Repeats

Based in the Netherlands, Repeats — Recycled PE AT Scale — is a pan-European plastics recycling platform transforming polyethylene ("PE") plastic waste into resin suitable for a variety of commercial and industrial flexible plastic applications.  For more information on Repeats, please visit www.repeats-group.com.

About Anviplas

Founded in 1988 and based in Navarcles, Spain, Anviplas produces recycled LDPE from both post-industrial and post-consumer plastic waste which can be used in a packaging applications. For more information on Anviplas, please visit www.anviplas.es.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.  Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact.  It operates from offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Houston, Texas; and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

ContactsMark Semer / Alex JeffreyGasthalter & Co. LP.arapartners@gasthalter.com(212) 257-4170

in Evidenza