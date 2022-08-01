Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 16:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:56 Chubais, cos'è la sindrome di Guillain Barré: cause, sintomi, cura

15:51 Covid, Ricciardi: "Rischio picco morti in autunno se si arriva impreparati"

15:50 Elezioni 2022, Salvini a militanti Lega: "Inviate curriculum per candidatura"

15:12 Suicidio assistito, Cappato di nuovo in Svizzera per donna veneta

15:11 Covid, variante Centaurus: sintomi e vaccino, cosa dicono gli esperti

15:03 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 859 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 1 agosto

14:58 Vaiolo scimmie, India conferma primo morto

14:51 Covid oggi Sardegna, 667 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 1 agosto

14:50 esclusivo Chubais ricoverato al Mater Olbia: "Condizioni migliorano"

14:34 Di Maio: "Estremisti hanno fatto cadere governo Draghi" - Video

14:25 Covid, Galli: "Centaurus? Se più diffusiva vedremo effetti entro estate"

14:23 Briatore: "Pizza migliore costa 6 euro? Io gioco in un altro campionato"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

RevBits Delivers End-to-End Email Security - Defending from the Mail Server to the Edge User's Inbox

01 agosto 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Advanced email security protects both ends of email reception, from datacenter/cloud mail servers to edge devices, with SEG analysis and client-side user inbox agent.

MINEOLA, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevBits, a unifying cybersecurity company for enterprise endpoints, cloud and on-premises ecosystems, today announced the launch of RevBits Secure Email Gateway (SEG), adding an additional layer to its existing, client-side email security. Customers now have the capability to defend against sophisticated malicious emails from the point of email reception, down to the user inbox.

RevBits Email Security – Single Vendor, Double Protection

A robust multi-layered email security approach, RevBits Email Security enables a unified end-to-end security chain that captures, analyzes and blocks the most sophisticated malicious emails - from on-premise and cloud email servers, to user inboxes at the furthest points of the network edge. All features and functions are unified within a single-view dashboard, accessed through the secure admin portal.

"Cybersecurity requires a layered, multi-functional approach, and email is the cornerstone for enterprise protection, as the vast majority of malware comes through email phishing attacks," said David Schiffer, RevBits CEO. "Unifying RevBits SEG with our client-side email security, is a case where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts."

"RevBits' solution design and enhancements are all about choice, flexibility, and thorough security," said Mucteba Celik, RevBits CTO. "When we decided to add SEG to our client-side email security the goal was to provide a complete email security solution, closing security gaps, and addressing the worrisome reality that malware is still overwhelmingly delivered via email. Full protection is now delivered."

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection and service. RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face by offering multiple advanced security solutions administered through a unified security platform. Headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, London (England), and Antwerp (Belgium). For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits.

Media Contact: neal.hesterberg@revbits.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222447/revbits_logo__002.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza RevBits Delivers End to End email security inbox agent posta elettronica email
Vedi anche
News to go
F1, Alonso in Aston Martin nel 2023: accordo pluriennale
News to go
Gb, media: "Principe Carlo accettò donazioni da famiglia Bin Laden"
News to go
Bari, 5mila euro in cambio di 'protezione': 5 arresti
News to go
Decreto Aiuti bis, le misure al vaglio del Cdm
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, allarme negli Usa
News to go
F1, Verstappen vince Gp Ungheria con Red Bull
News to go
Riccione, investite da treno: morte 2 sorelle
Elezioni 2022, Di Maio: "Smentisco candidatura a Modena" - Video
News to go
Vacanze, inizia l'esodo: le date da bollino rosso
News to go
Russia, Putin: "Difenderemo confini marittimi"
News to go
Grillo: "Alcuni di noi caduti, altri contagiati da zombie"
News to go
Via la cravatta per risparmiare l'energia, l'appello di Sanchez
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza