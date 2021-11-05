Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Novembre 2021
comunicato stampa

Rick Simpson Foundation Announces Successful Product Launch of Rick Simpson Oil in Europe

05 novembre 2021 | 15.13
LONDON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Simpson Official ("Buy Rick Simpson Oil"), which operates in the United States, is pleased to announce their lab tested, A-grade formula of Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) is now available for European consumers. The authentic Rick Simpson Oil formula, once only available to North American patients, has finally made its way to Europe.

The latest research looks at cells related to lung, skin, breast, prostate, ovarian, colorectal, squamous cell skin, brain, Leukemia, and other cancers. Researchers are trying to understand RSO's potential to shrink tumors, and how it can prevent cancer cells from metastasizing. Other research focuses on Rick Simpson Oil and the properties of specific cannabinoids.

According to the official website BuyRickSimpsonOil.com, the successful release of the newest formula in 2021 to all European Union(EU) nations including: United Kingdom(U.K.), Ireland, France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Bulgaria. Other nations include: Australia, Canada, Israel, India, Pakistan, Korea, and Philippines.

The Rick Simpson Foundation first entered the American market in 2012, and has gained support from university research centers across the globe.

For more information, visit:  www.BuyRickSimpsonOil.com.

Related Links:https://www.Instagram.com/RickSimpsonOil

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1679966/RSO_Article_Pic.jpg

Tag
its way to Europe which operates in the United States Announces Successful Product Launch of Rick Simpson Oil Europa
