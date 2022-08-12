Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 15:44
comunicato stampa

Risen Energy's HJT 700W Hyper-ion Series Receives TÜV SÜD certification

12 agosto 2022 | 19.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NINGBO, China, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy, a leading solar module manufacturer in China, announced that the company's 210mm 700W heterojunction (HJT) lineup – Hyper-ion series – has been tested and certified by TÜV SÜD, a global provider of testing, inspection and certification services, making it the first company around the world to be granted TÜV SÜD certification for its 210mm high-efficiency HJT product with ultra-thin wafer.

"The introduction of Risen Energy's Hyper-ion series marks another giant stride in the evolution of solar technology. The Hyper-ion series provides a solution to meet the rising demand of high efficiency and large wafer PV modules for solar plants," said Zhulin Zhang, Operation Director and Chief Technical Certifier of TÜV SÜD Smart Energy.

"Certification of the 700W solar module  assures customers that performance, safety, reliability, and cost of the product meet the challenges in the solar sector, further reducing the cost while boosting the power generation." 

"We're proud to be the first manufacturer to obtain this important certification. This is the result of two years of unremitting efforts by Risen Energy's R&D team. During this period, we overcame a lot of technical challenges to achieve this critical innovation breakthrough for the solar industry," said Yafeng Liu, Senior Director of R&D at Risen Energy.

"The TÜV SÜD certification validates the superior performance, stability, reliability and safety of the Hyper-ion series, which features ultra-thin 210mm silicon wafers, 24-busbar design, alloy steel frame, as well as a number of Risen Energy's patented designs and technologies. With its industry-leading advantages, we believed this product will help solar systems to achieve ultra-low CO2 emissions, reduce the overall costs and improve returns for investors, making a  significant contribution to a long-term reliable and affordable power supply." 

By gaining the certification compliant with IEC 61215 and IEC 61730, Risen Energy's 210mm HJT Hyper-ion series enriches the company's high-efficiency and high-power product portfolios and enables the company to better meet the needs of regional markets for solar modules with higher efficiency. 

The Hyper-ion modules adopt 120μm half wafer with 4 chamfers, μc-Si doping layer, and low Ag content paste. With power output up to 700W, Hyper-ion's cell efficiency surpasses 25.5%, and its module efficiency achieves 22.53%. Designed to reduce the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) by 10% compared to PERC modules, Hyper-ion has passed the 5X IEC test, and the third-party verification result shows that its carbon footprint value (CFP) is lower than 400kg eq CO2/kWc.

About Risen Energy

Risen Energy is a leading, global, Tier1, "AAA" credit-rated manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products and provider of total business solutions for power generation. The Company, founded in 1986 and publicly listed in 2010, compels value generation for its global customers. Techno-commercial innovation, underpinned by consummate quality and support, encircle Risen Energy's total Solar PV business solutions which are among the most powerful and cost-effective in the industry. With a local market presence, and strong financial bankability status, we are committed, and able, to building strategic, mutually beneficial collaborations with our partners, as together we capitalize on the rising value of green energy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877153/certificate_awarding_ceremony.jpg

