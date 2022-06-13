Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

ROYAL CANADIAN MINT PAYS TRIBUTE TO CANADA'S MINING HERITAGE BY LAUNCHING KLONDIKE-THEMED GOLD BULLION COIN AT PDAC 2022

13 giugno 2022 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klondike Gold Rush, a turning point in Canadian mining history, and the prospecting methods used to find gold first discovered in Yukon's famed Bonanza creek in 1896, are being remembered on a new Royal Canadian Mint 99.999% (5-9s) pure gold bullion coin. This new issue, illustrating the operation of a traditional sluice box, is the second coin in a series of 1 oz. 5-9s pure gold coins commemorating "the last great gold rush" that forever transformed Canada, Yukon and the lives of the Indigenous people who have inhabited the land for millennia. 

This bullion coin, made of the world's purest gold, was launched today in Toronto, Ontario, at PDAC 2022, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining conference hosted by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. It is on display at the Royal Canadian Mint booth and will soon be available through the Mint's network of official bullion distributors.

The reverse of the 2022 $200 1 oz. 99.999% Pure Gold Coin Klondike Gold Rush: Prospecting For Gold is designed by Canadian artist Steve Hepburn, who has illustrated a wooden sluice box in action, filled with "paydirt" from which precious gold flakes and nuggets are being carefully separated. The background of the reverse and obverse features a precisely engraved array of radial lines that have become a defining characteristic of Mint bullion coins. The coin's security is also enhanced by the Mint's distinct micro-engraved maple leaf mintmark, showing the number 22 to correspond to its year of issue.

The Mint's latest 5-9s pure gold bullion coin is presented in richly designed credit card-style packaging that includes a certificate of purity signed by the Mint's Chief Assayer.

Images of this new coin are available here.  

In keeping with a distribution model common to the world's major issuers of bullion coins, the Mint does not sell bullion directly to the public. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact a reputable bullion dealer to order new bullion coins.   

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.  Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT:  Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Tel: (613) 884-6370, reeves@mint.ca 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837614/Royal_Canadian_Mint_ROYAL_CANADIAN_MINT_PAYS_TRIBUTE_TO_CANADA_S.jpg 

 

