SAJ Introduces New HS2 Series to Spain at Genera 2023 Signing Ceremony

MADRID, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar inverters and storage solutions provider SAJ proudly hosted a signing ceremony with Spanish and Portuguese PV distributors at Genera 2023, the International Energy and Environment Fair, on February 21, 2023. The signing ceremony was part of SAJ's promotion of its HS2 All-In-One Residential Energy Storage Systems (RESS). Genera 2023 was the perfect setting for the introduction of the HS2 series, specifically tailored to the needs of European consumers. The cooperation signing further demonstrated the trust local distributors and consumers have for SAJ in a highly competitive market and acted as a key step in SAJ's expansion plans for the southern European region.

This year, Genera presents the most up-to-date breakthroughs in renewable energy and energy efficiency and selects 16 projects among 256 exhibitors. As part of the Innovation Gallery, a selection of projects with clear technologically innovative value, SAJ showcased its HS2 All-In-One Residential Energy Storage Systems (RESS). Providing safer, more reliable, and highly efficient solutions for end users, the HS2 series epitomizes cutting-edge technology to maximize users' energy independence for living the green energy lifestyle more easily. The HS2 series' aesthetic, compact design comes with an inverter, a control system, and battery modules and can deliver a power range of 3-10kW with single-phase and three-phase models, boasting a maximum PV input current of 16A.

The HS2 series is also marked by ease of use. The installation time will be effectively saved with modular and pre-wiring designs, and it can be deployed as a new energy storage installation or retrofitted to an existing on-grid system. The eSAJ Home & Service App further allows home-owners efficient monitoring and operating, for system maintenance without hassle.

For more information on the HS2 series and other SAJ products and solutions, please visit: www.saj-electric.com.

About SAJ

With 18 years of dedication and professionalism, SAJ has established itself as a pioneer in the renewable energy industry. SAJ is committed to providing reliable products and services in Residential & Commercial Smart Energy Solutions, Portable Power Stations, and Industrial Automation sectors. Its holistic product portfolio accompanies consumers on the full journey of energy storage, consumption, and management. SAJ's products are welcomed in over 80 countries and regions, help the customers worldwide realize energy self-sufficient and sustainable living.

