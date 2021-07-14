Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:04 Covid Gb, sindaco Londra: "Sui mezzi pubblici solo con le mascherine"

10:52 Innovazione, nasce Seco Mind per l'Intelligenza Artificiale e l'IoT

10:48 Covid, Silvestri: "Italia sembra gabbia di matti, estremi assurdi"

10:47 Covid oggi Toscana, 90 contagi: bollettino 14 luglio

10:28 Ddl Zan, Faraone contro Cirinnà: "Io esposto a lapidazione social"

10:08 Covid India, superati i 411mila morti: quasi 31 milioni i contagi

09:57 Crollo termico e temporali sull'Italia, ecco cosa ci aspetta e quando

09:52 Green pass, Costa: "No all'obbligo per bar e ristoranti"

09:46 Ddl Zan, Senato dice no a sospensiva: c'è un solo voto di scarto

09:34 Euro 2020, Spinazzola: "Presa per mano Italia intera"

09:24 Zona gialla, regole e criteri: per Costa "giusto rivedere parametri"

09:15 Green pass, Sileri: "Facciamo subito come Macron"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Sanigen announces partnership with Illumina on Food safety and Microbiology Business Development in South Korea

14 luglio 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean-based Sanigen has announced that it will become a channel partner in the region for Illumina, the world's leading genome sequencing company.

The partners will work together to deliver Illumina's NGS platform technology to the food safety and microbiology sector in South Korea.

Sanigen is a specialist food safety company in South Korea and serves the market with PCR kits and NGS panels. Sanigen also provides NGS analysis (sample preparation, sequencing and bioinformatic) services for customer samples, based on its well-established foodborne pathogen database.

Sanigen, together with Illumina, is developing NGS panels that can rapidly detect 16 types of foodborne pathogen from around 400 samples. The panels will be available in Q3, 2021.

The companies believe that the partnership will accelerate the application of NGS technology to the food safety market, improving safety levels. "NGS offers an unprecedented opportunity to the food market to improve safety, We are delighted to partner with Sanigen whose deep expertise in this sector will be a driving force in bringing new accurate and rapid tests to the food safety market," said Gretchen Weightman, Vice President and General Manager for Illumina in Asia Pacific and Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza that it will become sequencing company partnership it
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, in Italia i contagi tornano a salire
News to go
G20, il messaggio di von der Leyen sulle donne
News to go
Nuovo colpo alla 'ndrangheta, 12 arresti
Ddl Zan, Casellati: "Europei già vinti, no clima da stadio"
News to go
Documentario su Firenze, Renzi e Presta indagati a Roma
Ddl Zan, l'appello di Renzi al Senato
Ddl Zan, Salvini: "Aspetto risposta, spero positiva"
News to go
Draghi e Cartabia domani in visita al carcere di Santa Maria Capua Vetere
News to go
Recovery, Ecofin approva Pnrr Italia e altri 11 Paesi
News to go
Messico, volontario italiano ucciso nel Chiapas
News to go
Lecco, bus in fiamme in galleria: autista-eroe salva 25 ragazzini
News to go
Ddl Zan oggi in discussione al Senato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza