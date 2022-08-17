Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 23:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:38 Morto Ghedini, Berlusconi: "Addio Niccolò, è un dolore immenso"

23:19 Morto Niccolò Ghedini, il senatore aveva 62 anni

23:04 Morto al Celio il generale Monticone, fu comandante Folgore

23:00 Incendi Pantelleria, "fuoco appiccato in modo scientifico"

22:23 Incendi a Pantelleria, decine gli evacuati: case a fuoco a Gadir

22:10 Elezioni politiche, Di Maio: "Salvini farà cadere Meloni dopo un anno"

21:51 Sanità in Lombardia, Zangrillo vs Nardella

21:39 Nba, LeBron James rinnova contratto con i Lakers: è record

20:30 Salman Rushdie, attentatore: "No contatti con Pasdaran, Versetti? Lette due pagine"

20:10 Kabul, esplosione in moschea: decine di morti

19:56 Bagarre su Crisanti: Letta lo difende, Salvini e Renzi al contrattacco

19:52 Europei nuoto, Italia oro nella staffetta 4x100 mista maschile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Skedda Partners with Five Elms Capital to Modernize Space Management and Scheduling

17 agosto 2022 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skedda, a leading global space management and scheduling platform serving over 12,000 customers, today announced a strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital, a leading global investor in high-growth B2B software companies. The investment and partnership will fuel the scaling of the team and the release of additional products and features built to simplify the complexities of space management and scheduling.

"We are thrilled to partner with an investor with so much expertise scaling B2B software companies, and with such deep experience in both the workplace and academic settings," said Jonathan Fagg, Co-Founder of Skedda. "The complexities of space scheduling and the hassle of manual solutions have only deepened in recent years, and we are excited to accelerate our execution in simplifying these processes for our customers."

The Skedda platform digitizes and automates the booking, scheduling, and management of physical spaces, enabling flexible usage and saving customers time and money by drastically reducing administrative burden. As the world shifts to a more flexible, self-service, data-driven approach to space utilization, Skedda's web and mobile platform enables customers and end users to quickly and easily book and manage rooms, desks, studios, labs, and more.

As part of the transaction, Mark Gentry will join Skedda as Chief Executive Officer, working alongside founders Jonathan Fagg, Ryan McBride, and Sam Maurus. Previous to Skedda, Gentry was Chief Operating Officer and President of former Five Elms portfolio company Service Fusion, which grew nearly 8x during his four year tenure.

"We are in the midst of a tectonic shift in how people interact with physical spaces - in the workplace, at school, and in our communities more broadly," said Gentry. "Skedda has built a market-leading space management and scheduling product with an unmatched user experience and customizability, and with customer satisfaction levels that stand alone. I am excited to help Skedda continue to build the dominant player in the space management and scheduling market."

Skedda is a leading global space management and scheduling platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users. The company's product serves customers across multiple verticals including workplace, academic, studio, and athletic settings with functionality including floor plan visualizations, space booking and management, utilization reports and analytics, and payments functionality, as well as integrations with key workplace tools like Microsoft365 and Google Workspace.

Five Elms Capital is a leading global investor in high-growth, world-class B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Five Elms maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in the best software platforms globally.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879333/Skedda_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza strategic growth investment space management scheduling platform serving software companies
Vedi anche
News to go
Pavia, tassista non ha il Pos: cliente lo denuncia
News to go
Gas, turbina gasdotto Nord Stream 1 ancora in Germania
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Berlusconi: "Sentenze assoluzione non siano appellabili"
News to go
Milano, accoltella 22enne in piazza: fermato 36enne
News to go
Papa: "Affidiamo destino dell'Europa e mondo alla Madonna"
News to go
Lo scherzo di Elon Musk: "Compro il Manchester United"
News to go
Bonus affitto giovani 2022, come richiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, due missili su università a Mykolaiv
News to go
Robert De Niro compie oggi 79 anni
News to go
Europei Atletica, Jacobs oro nei 100 metri
News to go
Parlamentarie M5S, record di partecipazione
News to go
Ferragosto, controlli Nas nelle case di riposo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza