Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:22

Adnkronos.com

segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:51 Twitter limita 'Libero', Annunziata: "Politicizzare libertà di espressione gravissimo"

13:31 Governo, Di Battista contro Renzi e Iv: "Meschini politicanti"

12:52 Vaccino AstraZeneca, ecco come funziona

12:16 Battuta sui tifosi della Lazio, Agorà si scusa

11:57 Twitter limita l'account di 'Libero', Mimun: "Fa accapponare la pelle"

11:30 Galli: "Zona bianca? Illusorio parlarne"

11:29 Messina, l'uomo degli Angeli Warwick espone le sue opere

11:18 Vaccino italiano, Vaia: "Pronto a giugno, saremo autosufficienti'

10:55 Nuovo dpcm gennaio, le misure sul tavolo

10:41 Di Maio: "Crisi governo inspiegabile, non interessa italiani"

09:51 Vaccino AstraZeneca, chiesta l'autorizzazione all'Ema

09:27 Covid Germania, oltre 41mila vittime totali. Distribuite prime dosi vaccino Moderna

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Zone rosse vaccino covid news trump conte Zona Rossa Italia
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale incentivi

SNCF Selects Wiremind's CAYZN Revenue Management Solution

12 gennaio 2021 | 10.04
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français (SNCF) has selected Wiremind and its CAYZN revenue management solution to optimize TGV ("train à grande vitesse" – high-speed train) load factors and revenue.

Wiremind Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wiremind)

The CAYZN solution was selected in SaaS (Software as a Service) mode, following a public tender, and meets the SNCF's innovation and performance requirements.

Colin Girault-Matz, CEO of Wiremind, said: "CAYZN is the most advanced revenue management solution for the rail industry, and our predictive, AI-based models enable our customers to optimize their revenue and load factors. We're proud to join forces with the SNCF and the world-renowned TGV brand. Naturally, we're going to keep growing, and we want to make Wiremind a world leader in revenue management for passenger transportation."

The call for tender's scope also involves rolling out CAYZN to other operators within the SNCF group, such as TGV Lyria and Intercités (inter-regional trains and night trains).

About the SNCF

The SNCF is a world leader in rail transportation, with over 5 billion passengers per year in France and worldwide.

High-speed TGV networks criss-cross France, even reaching several international destinations (Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Italy and Spain), and carry over 100 million passengers annually.

About Wiremind

Wiremind is a leading revenue optimization company in the passenger, freight and event transportation (rail and air) sectors. CAYZN, its benchmark application, provides a turnkey solution in yield management for clients such as TGV, OUIGO, Lyria, Rielsfera, BlaBlaBus, TER, MTR Express and many others. Visit www.wiremind.io for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1396491/Wiremind_Logo.jpg

Contact:Nathanaël de Tarade ndetarade@wiremind.io

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza CAYZN revenue management Solution has selected Wiremind Société Nationale Française des Chemins de Fer Train à Grande Vitesse
Vedi anche
Crisi governo, Zingaretti: "99% italiani non capisce"
Battuta sui tifosi della Lazio, Agorà si scusa
Vaccino Moderna in Italia, il viaggio verso Roma
Salvini: "Se Cina avesse evitato fottutissimi esperimenti..."
Trump e il video censurato dai social
Napoli, la voragine "da non credere" all'Ospedale del Mare - Video
"Una donna è stata colpita", il momento dello sparo
Napoli, vigili dentro la voragine - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza