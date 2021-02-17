Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:30
Sommet Education launches its first virtual student Fair

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sommet Education, the Leading Education Group in Hospitality with Glion Institute of Higher Education, Les Roches and Ecole Ducasse, has created a one-of-a-kind virtual student Fair around hospitality, culinary and pastry arts, luxury, innovation, digital programs.

Sommet Education launches its first virtual student Fair

Glion, Les Roches and École Ducasse offer an exceptional portfolio of graduate and post-graduate programs focusing on the hospitality, culinary, luxury, finance and experience industries. Between them, the Group operates nine campuses in five countries. For those unable to travel to campus, every Glion and Les Roches graduate program can now be studied either partially or fully remotely.

This one day on-line event encompassing 12 programs with a focus on Masters offered in the Group Institutions has been developed on Brazen. The on on-line virtual event platform enables students to discover the institutions and connects them with program directors, career experts and counselors through video, audio and text chat.

Among the specialists, prospective students will have the opportunity to interact with Mark O'Brien - Les Roches and Glion Director of Postgraduate Recruitment; Ruth Puhr MA, MSc - Head of Teaching and Learning Development Les Roches specialized in remote learning efficiency techniques,  Sophie Thomas - Glion and Les Roches Director of Alumni Engagement who will speak about the specific mentoring program implemented to further strengthen the link between students with the extensive school network of industry decision makers.

Charles Bennett - Success and Business Coach will also hold a session about Career planning and leadership skills to learn once the world awakens from this.  

A full virtual lobby, a networking area, a help desk and the possibility to book a campus tour complete this unique on-line student experience.

The event is now open for registration and live on February 24.To register: https://fal.cn/3dpM3

About Sommet Education

Sommet Education, global leader in hospitality management and culinary arts is committed to develop the Hospitality leaders of tomorrow. The group encompasses 3 world-class academic institutions: Glion, Les Roches, and Ecole Ducasse, with campuses in Switzerland, Spain, China, the UK, and France. These offer bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, and diplomas through academic excellence and a dynamic multicultural environment. Sommet Education is the only education network with two institutions ranked among the world's top three for hospitality education and employer reputation (QS World University).  More information here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439818/Sommet_Education.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280685/Sommet_Education_Logo.jpg

PRESS CONTACT:

Anouck Weiss | Sommet Education VP Communication media@sommet-education.com

 

Sommet Education Logo

 

