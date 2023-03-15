Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 10:03
comunicato stampa

Sonata Software chosen as a TOP SI partner for Bayer's new Agri-food Cloud solution

15 marzo 2023 | 08.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The one-of-a-kind B2B platform, developed in partnership with Microsoft, offers a cloud-based infrastructure and ready-to-use digital capabilities for Agri-food Industry.

BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a leading Modernization and Digital Engineering company, has announced that it has been chosen as one of the TOP SI partners of the newly launched cloud solution developed by Bayer for the agri-food industry. With the required skills to implement the new cloud solution combined with its long-standing relationship with Microsoft, domain expertise and capabilities in data modernization, Sonata Software is well-poised to accelerate its ability to bring new value and deliver outcomes-based, digitally enabled solutions to Agri customers globally. 

The one-of-a-kind B2B platform offers a cloud-based infrastructure and ready-to-use digital capabilities, available for businesses and organizations from start-ups to global enterprises to license and build on for their own internal or customer-facing digital solutions. It connects agricultural data and services, makes them accessible and drives traceability along the whole food production value chain.

The new platform provides best-in-class digital infrastructure, ready-to-use agri-related capabilities from Bayer and breaks down data silos. The platform supports an ecosystem where grocery producers can track sustainability data for agricultural produce, include the data in their digital processes and reporting and pass it on to their retail partners. This end-to-end traceability enables consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions based on origin. It thus has the potential to support sustainable agriculture and food production, ultimately benefiting companies, farmers, consumers and the planet.

The solution will benefit farmers seeking to track carbon emission and capture, track disease, pest and weed pressure, apply precision inputs, identify crop growth and production patterns, measure potential yield, and analyze heat stress impact, rainfall, hail and weather data.

"We are excited to be the Global SI partner for this Agri-Solution. Through our deep technical knowledge and long-standing experience in the agri/food industry, Sonata is well-positioned to help customers leverage the benefits of one-of-a-kind B2B platform. We look forward to enabling businesses to drive greater efficiency and sustainability in their operations, ultimately benefiting the entire food production value chain," said Rajsekhar Datta Roy, CTO, Sonata Software.

"At Bayer, we are committed to addressing the global challenges of food security, and we believe technology can play a critical role in achieving this goal. The industry's new cloud-based enterprise solutions, developed in partnership with Microsoft, harness the power of AI and analytics to enable more sustainable and efficient agriculture, accelerate speed to value for industry innovators, and provide farmers better solutions and more options to connect with food and ag value chains," said Ines Kapphan, VP Data & Cloud Solutions, Climate and Digital Farming, Bayer's Crop Science Division. "We are excited to have Sonata as one of our System Integrator partners for this solution, as their expertise in the Agri sector will help farmers and growers worldwide reap the full benefits of our technology." 

About Sonata Software

For more information, press only: Nandita Venkatesh, Sonata Software Limited CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110 A.P.S. Trust Building, Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony Bangalore 560004, India Tel:+91806778199 Nandita.v@sonata-software.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sonata-software-chosen-as-a-top-si-partner-for-bayers-new-agri-food-cloud-solution-301772661.html

in Evidenza