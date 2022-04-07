Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 20:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:51 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 7 aprile

21:42 Gas Russia, Cacciari e parole di Draghi: "Sono rimasto di sale"

21:28 Europa League, Lipsia-Atalanta 1-1 in andata quarti di finale

21:15 Israele, attacco a Tel Aviv: 2 morti

20:54 Guerra Ucraina, da G7 e Ue nuove sanzioni alla Russia

20:31 Marquez: "Ho avuto paura, ora devo tornare a divertirmi sulla moto"

20:02 'Forestami' è un caso studio alle Nazioni Unite

19:42 Covid oggi Piemonte, 3.330 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

19:37 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Blinken: "11 milioni di sfollati, come tutto il Belgio"

19:25 Guerra Ucraina, Russia: "Perdite significative, una tragedia"

19:12 Di Maio, aumentata scorta dopo minacce morte

19:10 Fisco, Draghi vedrà centrodestra ma sale irritazione di Palazzo Chigi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sonata Software communicates CEO Succession Plan

07 aprile 2022 | 18.59
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Announced Mr. Samir Dhir as CEO from 8thApril 2022.

BENGALURU, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, the global IT digital services and solutions Company today announced its CEO's transition as part of the Board's succession plan. Mr. Srikar Reddy will continue as MD and will transition to Samir over the next nine to twelve months.

Samir brings more than 25 years of leadership and industry experience to Sonata. In his last role, he served as CEO of Global Markets and Industries at Virtusa, where he managed the company's revenues of over US $1.6B. As part of the role, he built depth in BFSI, TMT, and Healthcare industries for Digital capabilities.

The Board also announced that there would be continuity with Mr. Srikar Reddy being elevated as Executive Vice Chairman once the above transition is complete. Srikar will continue to support the leadership team on important organizational initiatives.

All of the above are subject to Board, Shareholders' and other applicable approvals as required.

"We are excited to have Samir join us as CEO in this growth phase," said Srikar Reddy – "He is a proven leader for scaling organizations, and we believe Samir will provide the leadership and vision required for the next phase of Sonata's growth."

"I am delighted and honored to join Sonata at this exciting time for our employees, clients, and partners," said Samir Dhir.  "Sonata has a great trajectory with strong partnerships and market momentum. I look forward to working with Sonata teams globally to help scale the platform leveraging the deep expertise and knowledge of our employees to support our clients' digital journey."

 

About Sonata Software

For more information, press only:

Nandita Venkatesh

Sonata Software LimitedCIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110A.P.S. Trust Building,Bull Temple Road, N.R. ColonyBangalore 560019, IndiaTel: +91 80 67781999Nandita.v@sonata-software.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN17797 en US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza software communicates as CEO software CEO
Vedi anche
Ucraina, i ringraziamenti all'Adnkronos dei danzatori dell'Ukrainian Classical Ballet
News to go
Narcotraffico, 11 arresti: sequestrati 80 chili di cocaina
News to go
Ponte Morandi, 59 rinvii a giudizio
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Covid, "tanti morti in over 70 per calo copertura booster e antivirali poco usati"
News to go
Telepass, dopo 25 anni aumenta il canone
News to go
Maradona, maglia 'Mano de Dios' all'asta da Sotheby's
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Kuleba: "Serve embargo su gas e petrolio Russia"
News to go
Covid in Cina, record assoluto di contagi
News to go
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Pescara, sequestro milionario sull'asse Italia-Croazia
News to go
Ue crea riserve per emergenze biologiche e nucleari
News to go
Domani è il World Health Day
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza