Sonim RS80 SmartScanner Tablet Now Available in North America and Europe

Sonim's First Fully-Rugged Tablet Maximizes Productivity in Demanding Work Environments

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the commercial availability of its RS80 SmartScanner tablet in North America and Europe. Designed to serve industrial, field service and public safety workers in demanding work environments, the RS80 is the first fully-rugged tablet to join the Sonim ultra-rugged product line.

The Sonim RS80 is an eight-inch tablet with an integrated barcode scanner that features a glove-friendly touch screen, high-capacity multi-shift battery, resistance to water and dust and a variety of additional features and capabilities to maximize its functionality on the job. The RS80 is built to last and can lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to consumer tablets as a result of its proven durability while also improving the barcode scanning experience for front-line workers who must rapidly capture large amounts of data.

"Sonim is excited to expand our rugged offering with an enterprise-grade, rugged tablet for our customers who need efficient scanning capabilities as well as access to business applications," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim. "Much like our family of ultra-rugged handheld devices, Sonim also provides an extensive selection of application-ready accessories and our SonimWare software to ensure customers can successfully deploy a complete rugged mobility solution."

The RS80 is available through Sonim distribution partners Crossover in North America, and Capestone in the United Kingdom and Europe. To learn more about the RS80, click here.

About SonimSonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

