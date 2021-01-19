Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:17
Spektral Investment Bank To Acquire 3 Billion Worth Of Oil Securities

19 gennaio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KOSOVO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Once war-torn and suffering, Kosovo, the youngest republic in Balkan Region is rapidly becoming the new center of appeal for financial and technology- based investments, especially for American and Turkish entrepreneurs.

Erdal Can Alkoclar (Co-Chairman), Goksel Gursoy (CFO), Dr. Seyh Samil Omer Arslan (Administrative Board Member), Esen Darlan (Administrative Board Member)

As one recent and peculiar example to above mentioned investment initiatives, Spektral Investment Bank, a newly found commodity bank with 800 million EU in-kind pharmaceutical patents and mining fields based capital in Kosovo, has concluded an extensive acquisition deal with Dr Omer Arslan; the renowned descendant of Sheik Shamil ; a very important historical figure known as the liberation commander of the Caucasia against Russian oppression during late 1800s.

Spektral Investment Bank will be completing the acquisition of oil fields and drilling licenses in Kazakhstan and Russia; to be securitized and marketed with sole authorization of the bank provided by Dr. Arslan who will acquire a permanent seat on the bank's administrative board and will have stock shares attorned due to acquisition.

Another simultaneous acquisition of  Allocation and Legal Rights of about 193 Real Estate Properties owned by Mr Ali Cemal Arslan who will also has his permanent seat and shares on the Board.

Mr Metehan Yesil and Erdal Can Alkoclar; the Major Share Holders and Chairman of the Bank said :

"Being the first Investment bank whose capital is entirely composed of Pharmaceutical & Bioceutical Drug Patents and Mining Licenses, those simultaneously occurring acquisitions will form the basis of productive and synergistic examples of dynamic investments."

Bank's administrative board members are Mr Esen Darlan, a former NATO contractor, Mr Mikail Nizamettin Arcas as the legal Director, Goksel Gursoy as CFO and Mr Bulent Goktuna as chief strategic counsel to the Board.

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK TO PROVIDE COLLATERALS FOR HIGH RISK LEVERAGE OPTIONS

CFO Gursoy explains this novel form of financial guarantee as such: "We are remodelling our scientific securities and mining assets in order provide effective collateralization for high risk bearing operational leverages. Via this dynamic collateralization we are aiming to provide a significant risk reduction for small investors regarding their financial option strategies".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422342/Spektral_Investment_Bank.jpg

 

in Evidenza