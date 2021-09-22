Cerca nel sito
 
22 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:09
STL launches Accellus - an end-to-end fiber broadband and 5G wireless solution

22 settembre 2021 | 16.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021  /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today launched Accellus, its flagship solution for 5G-ready, open and programmable networks. This new product line elevates STL's position as a disruptive solution provider for Access and Edge networks. Over the past 5 years, STL has been investing in R&D to expand its capabilities in converged networks based on optical fiber broadband and Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN). 

As data demand rises and advanced use cases of IoT, AI, and immersive experiences emerge, digital networks need to deliver ultra-high bandwidth, low latency and intelligence at the edge. Open RAN enables this massive evolution cost effectively. 

STL's Accellus is built on this industry leading converged optical-radio architecture. The company expects global adoption of this solution to accelerate at a rate of 250% YOY, driving better TCO for customers and gross margins for shareholders. Accellus will enable four core benefits for network creators - scalable & agile operations, faster time-to-market, lower TCO and greener networks.

Accellus will lead the industry's transition from tightly integrated, proprietary products to vendor-neutral and programmable converged wireless & fiber network solutions. It offers wireless and fiber-based converged solutions:

 Facebook ConnectivityProgrammable FTTx (pFTTx)

Commenting on the launch of Accellus, Philip Laidler, Partner and Consulting Director, STL Partners, said: "One of the goals of O-RAN alliance was to broaden the RAN ecosystem and encourage innovation from a wider base of technology firms globally. STL's recent announcement is the latest indication that this goal is being met."

Commenting on the launch of Accellus, Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions, STL, said: "Disaggregated 5G and FTTx networks based on open standards are increasingly prevalent for both greenfield & brownfield rollouts. These networks will require unprecedented scalability & agility, possible through an open and programmable architecture. STL's Accellus will unlock business opportunities for our customers and deliver immersive digital experiences globally."

About STL

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487636/STL_Logo.jpg  

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632208/Accellus.jpg

 

 

