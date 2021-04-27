Stonebranch Universal Automation Center Named a 2021 Peer Award Winner by IT Central Station

Verified end users rank the Stonebranch real-time IT automation platform as a top choice among workload automation solutions.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that its Universal Automation Center (UAC) platform has received a 2021 Peer Award from IT Central Station in the Workload Automation category.

The Peer Awards are based entirely on reviews and other interactions by verified end users of 29 workload automation solutions. UAC won the Peer Award based on IT Central Station's ranking algorithm, which generates an aggregate score based on factors such as number of reviews a product receives, how often the product is viewed and how often it is compared to other products.

"Verified reviews by end users are the gold standard when it comes to evaluating an IT automation platform like Universal Automation Center," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "We're honored to be recognized with a Peer Award from IT Central Station, which is known for the depth and quality of its end-user reviews. And we're grateful to our customers who have shared their positive feedback with their peers."

Universal Automation Center enables enterprises to orchestrate automated jobs and workloads in real-time across increasingly complex hybrid IT environments, cloud-native infrastructures and big data pipelines. Recognized by leading analysts, including Gartner and EMA, UAC in 2020 also earned 'High Performer' status from end-users on the G2 tech marketplace.

Stonebranch continues to make significant enhancements to Universal Automation Center. Designed to help enterprises bridge the gap between on-premises and cloud environments, these enhancements include new and upgraded integrations with third-party tools to help orchestrate hybrid IT environments, including integrations with cloud service providers; IT service management solutions; solutions used along the big data pipeline; widely used workplace collaboration tools; and containers and container automation solutions.

More information about the 2021 Peer Awards is available from IT Central Station.

About StonebranchStonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy and technology institutions. Learn more at www.stonebranch.com.

