Sunport Power: Three New MWT Panels Shine at SNEC

WUXI, China, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunport Power, a leading China PV module manufacturer, released three new products with MWT technology at the SNEC Expo: the C10 panel with higher efficiency and lower voltage, the C10-Pro panel with HJT+MWT technology and the M series of MWT bifacial panel.

Triple Parallel Connection, C10 achieves higher efficiency and lower voltage for lower installation cost

This module is based on on Sunport Power's unique MWT technology. With a conductive foil backsheet, cells on the panel can be connected free from numbers, distance and direction. Sunport Power achieves special triple parallel connection design to support half-cut M6 (166mm) wafers and significantly reduces the panel working voltage. The maximum power output of C10 panel can reach 660 W with conversion efficiency up to 21.5%, making C10 the best 166 module on market with highest power output.

Dr. Lu Zhonglin, vice president of Sunport Power, explained the optimized design of electrical parameters of C10 panel balances the voltage and current, suitable for utility ground PV plants, providing lower BOS cost and higher ROI with its super high output and reliability.

MWT + HJT combine for C10-Pro panel

Improving on the classic C10 panel, Sunport Power launches its most important PV panel product, the C10-Pro panel, combining MWT and HJT technologies, and reaches new highs of PV panel performance.

"It inherits the platform advantage of back-contact MWT technology, plus HJT structure, the new C-Pro panel achieves a breakthrough conversion efficiency of 22.8%. And the total panel power output can reach 700 W," explained Dr. Lu. "With MWT's low-temperature strain-free encapsulation technology, we have perfectly solved the difficulty in encapsulation of the HJT cell and perfectly applies to requirements by super-thin wafers, even with thickness of 120μm, the encapsulation efficiency and product yield could be kept. Due to the lower temperature coefficient, the panel provides better power generation and results in lower BOS and LCOE for users."

Bifacial duo-glass M series, perfect conjunction of MWT and bifacial technology

The M series achieves the perfect integration of back-contact and bifacial technology.

"Based on the back-contact MWT technology, the M series panel uses full-back welding and flat interconnection technology on the back side, eliminating the strains caused by bending strips on the cells gaps as in conventional ribbon connection, provides better reliability and lower degradation. The 166mm 72 pcs type module provides up to 460 W front power with conversion rate of 21.1% and an impressive high bifacial rate of 70%. It is very suitable for terrains with high ground reflection and provides more extra power generation," said Dr. Lu. "Furthermore, the M series bifacial module has great potential for applying more technologies like larger wafers, HJT etc., to provide more benefit for users."

"The release of these new products not only demonstrated our strength and determination in technological breakthrough, but also showed the potential of high-efficiency back contact MWT technology," said Dr. Fengming Zhang, founder and president of Sunport Power. "In the future, Sunport Power will stand upon the platform of MWT technology and devote into more R&D in the field of innovative technology, and bring more optimized products to the world."

https://youtu.be/YdA3pm-L1JQ

Sunportpower:

Jiangsu Sunport Power Corp., Ltd. was founded in 2012 in China and dedicated to R&D and manufacturing of solar cells and modules based on advanced MWT (Metal Wrap Through) back contact technology, committed to manufacturing of high-efficiency PV cells and modules, providing professional products, services and solutions for customers.

