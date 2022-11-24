Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 01:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:44 Ucraina, Russia: "Nessun contatto con Usa per negoziati di pace"

22:11 Mondiali 2022, Belgio-Canada 1-0

21:47 Pisa, cade nel camino acceso: 91enne muore carbonizzata

21:37 Moda, Alessandro Michele lascia direzione creativa Gucci

21:35 Germania-Giappone, caroselli a Tokyo ma il semaforo è sacro - Video

21:21 Germania-Giappone, i tifosi nipponici puliscono lo stadio - Video

21:18 Belgio-Canada, 'show' dell'arbitro Sikazwe. E non è il primo...

20:43 Maxxi, Alessandro Giuli sarà nuovo presidente della fondazione

20:17 Maltempo Roma, mare danneggia 40 stabilimenti a Ostia

19:42 Anci, PagoPa al fianco dei Comuni per il via a campagne su adozione app Io e suoi vantaggi

19:17 Qatar 2022, goleada Spagna: travolge la Costa Rica 7-0

19:04 Soumahoro, indagata la suocera

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SUNRATE announces strategic partnership with Agoda

24 novembre 2022 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech company SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform announced that it has entered into a partnership with Agoda. SUNRATE will be integrating its online travel solution with the global digital travel platform.

Beyond virtual cards issuance

The partnership is announced one month after ITB Asia 2022, where SUNRATE shared with travel stakeholders on how its holistic online travel solution, comprising of virtual cards issuance is revolutionising travel payments. For example, any online travel agency can easily set spend limits, define usage, and choose the vendor using a virtual card. This gives its travel partners entire control over how spending are allocated and tracked. One major feature of virtual cards is security. Technology, such as application programming interfaces (APIs) has eliminated the possibility of card information being abused when given, by providing a limited window of use for a single card. SUNRATE is certified to the international financial data security standard: Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 1.

"At SUNRATE, we are committed to constantly innovate our offerings, so that ultimately, we can be the one-stop B2B partner for the travel industry, by solving different business needs for our travel partners and customers. We look forward to working with even more partners from the travel industry and beyond," said Shawn Qin, Head of Card Business, SUNRATE.

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is the intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, we are recognised as the leading provider of cutting-edge payment and treasury management solutions. We have enabled companies in 130+ countries with our proprietary platform, extensive network, comprehensive product suits, and robust APIs to scale local and global growth.

With offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Jakarta, and London, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, Visa, and Mastercard. We are licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK, the Bank Indonesia, the Hong Kong Customs as a Money Service Operator, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunrate-announces-strategic-partnership-with-agoda-301683053.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN33784 en US Turismo Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza treasury management platform platform partnership announced that it
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa, l'attacco di Trump alla Corte Suprema
News to go
Asti, 'trasforma' una Toyota in una Ferrari: denunciato
News to go
Povertà, Istat: "In 2022 meno diseguaglianze"
News to go
Ucraina, Parlamento Ue: "Russia sostiene terrorismo"
News to go
Femminicidio, da Senato via libera a Commissione inchiesta
News to go
Operazione antidroga a Foggia, 12 arresti
News to go
L'Italia torna sotto monitoraggio Ue
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, come cambia
Terremoti, Bardi: "Sisma del 1980 ha segnato vita Basilicata"
News to go
Qatar 2022, esordio vincente per la Francia
News to go
Ucraina, ultime notizie: neonato ucciso in bombardamento ospedale Zaporizhzhia
News to go
Pedofilia, rapporto Cei: 89 vittime nel 2020-21
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza