Giovedì 28 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 10:11
Taiwan Textile Firms Show Novelties at ISPO Munich Online on 1st and 4th of February

28 gennaio 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has led to a dramatic loss of life worldwide and presents an unprecedented challenge in terms of public health and economy. In response to the ongoing situation across Europe, ISPO Munich, the leading sports trade fair, has moved its 2021 edition to be held entirely online from Feb 1st to 5th. As the leading global functional textile suppliers and close partners of the ISPO Munich, Taiwan Textile Federation along with prestige firms like BenQ Materials, Chia Her, Eclat, Grand Textile, U-Long and Singtex have elected to participate in this online festival to display supports.

To assist Taiwan's textile industry further its' efforts on expanding the global market, with the support of the Bureau of Foreign Trade, the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) has organized a two-day live-streaming event at ISPO Munich Online to show the global textile industry how textile firms from Taiwan can help the world weather through this pandemic with innovation and sustainability!

(1st of Feb., 12PM CET): New Normal Creative Textiles Online New Product Launch:

Chia Her Industrial Co., Ltd. produces performance fabrics and medical protective equipment for the New Normal.

Singtex Industrial Co., Ltd.'s STORMFLEECE™ made from coffee waste is both green and high performance.

U-Long High Tech Textile Co., Ltd.'s HYPERBREEZE™ offers excellent air and moisture permeability while it's REPARO fabric can self-healing!

San Fang Chemical Co., Ltd. specializes in FDA certified face masks and isolation gowns that are essential in these days.

(4th of Feb., 12PM CET): Sustainable Textile Innovations Online New Product Launch:

Eclat Textile Co., Ltd.'s AEROJAQ™ uses mesh structure for better ventilation and look while SOFTFORM fabric brings warmth in winter.

BenQ Materials Corporation's XPORE® nanoporous membrane provides waterproof and windproof without using PFCs or PTFE.

Grand Textile Co., Ltd.'s new energy-saving Vietnam factory and water-saving COLOR MAX® dyeing technology shows their commitment to sustainability.

Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd. produces yarn from used fishing net to make our planet greener.

Schedule of Online New Product Launch

The online streaming events will be held via TTF's Textile Export Promotion Project (TEPP) official YouTube on the 1st and 4th of February at 12:00PM CET, come and watch what these Taiwan textile firms are working on to bring positive social and environmental impacts to the textile industry!

*For more information, please visit the TEPP project website: http://export.textiles.org.tw/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428561/image_5010540_10721956.jpg

 

in Evidenza