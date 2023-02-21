Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TCL Reiterates its Smart Manufacturing Commitments to Facilitate High-End Air Conditioning

21 febbraio 2023 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, announces the Phase I completion of TCL Wuhan Intelligent Industrial Park, doubling down on smart manufacturing to facilitate premium air conditioning production, with the annual manufacture capacity of over 6 million units.

The TCL Wuhan Intelligent Industrial Park for Air Conditioner is a three-phase project valued at USD497 million. Within premises of up to 390,000 square meters, the Park comprises a full AC supply chain – R&D, smart manufacturing and smart logistics – from where TCL's high-end air conditioners are exported to over 160 markets around the world.

Sixty percent of the Park's production automation is developed by TCL and the Park is digital driven to wield the technology of AIoT, big data and machine learning to raise operation efficiency, product quality and lower its costs.

Apart from applying smart technologies, TCL also lays a sustainable foundation throughout the manufacturing process. The Park is significantly run by harnessing solar power, monitored by EMS (energy management system) and fed by a smart hydration system to ensure both energy consumption and carbon emission are kept at a sustainable level.

TCL has been building high-quality air-conditioning products for more than 20 years with established global production network – 10 manufacturing bases spanning across China, Brazil and Indonesia – of overall capacity of more than 30 million units. TCL Air Conditioning models, such as Fresh Air 1.0, Gentle Cool, Elite, Q-Series, have been available in many countries.

Not only TCL provides refreshing air experience, its Red Dot award-winning air conditioners also are well-designed fashionable pieces of furniture that subtly blends in to your home décor.

In 2023 CES, TCL introduced the second generation of TCL Fresh Air AC Technology. Unlike conventional AC that circulates air inside the house, TCL's proprietary FreshIN+ fresh air system transports the fresh air from the outdoors to the indoors with capacity of up to 60 cubic meters per hour thanks to its powerful air engine, which helps increase the oxygen and humidity levels.

With the latest upgrade, the TCL Fresh Air Technology is now taking your air quality to the next level. Its proprietary circulation technology not simply inhales fresh air from outdoor, but also exhales stale air from indoor – just like breathing.

Its built-in sensor detects the total volatile organic compounds TVOC in the air, and the detection results are presented in the "dynamic display of air quality" in real time, on top of the already powerful fresh air functionalities.

To know more about the availability of TCL Air Conditioner in your community, please contact your nearest TCL Office or reach out to us on TCL social media.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-reiterates-its-smart-manufacturing-commitments-to-facilitate-high-end-air-conditioning-301750641.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Altro Meccanica ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design premium air conditioning production leading consumer electronics brand conditioning Smart
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza